Connections lure Derek Frazier back to college with 'surreal' opportunity at Wyoming

“There are many things that have benefited my coaching career just these last two years being at the Jets,” Frazier said. “But when Coach Bohl came up and we started talking, it was the right time to come back and be close to family back here around Laramie. You can’t pass up an opportunity like this.”

It includes being directly involved with the program that he grew up rooting for thanks to his father, Tom Frazier, who played for UW during the Cowboys’ glory days in the 1960s. The elder Frazier was a three-year letterwinner and an all-Western Athletic Conference (which UW was a member of at the time) defensive end for the Cowboys. During his senior season in 1966, Tom was a co-captain on UW’s first of three straight WAC championship teams, one that ended with a Sun Bowl win over Florida State.

His dad’s ties to UW have made for their share of family ribbing over the years with Derek having always opposed the Cowboys during his coaching career. One of the more memorable matchups was Frazier’s offensive line at Fresno State against the Cowboys’ defensive front in the 2009 New Mexico Bowl. In overtime, the Bulldogs tried three runs from inside UW's 2-yard line with their future NFL running back, Ryan Mathews, but the Cowboys stuffed all of them before pulling out a 35-28 win in a double-overtime thriller.