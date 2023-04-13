LARAMIE – Easton Gibbs was an all-Mountain West first team selection in 2022.

That doesn’t guarantee Wyoming’s leading tackler will be the starting middle linebacker when the season kicks off on Sept. 2 against Texas Tech at War Memorial Stadium.

While Gibbs is recovering from offseason surgery, Connor Shay is making a statement during spring practice that he should also be featured in the heart of the Pokes' 2023 defense.

“(Shay) has changed his body composition, he’s running much better, but along with that he’s playing with much more confidence and putting all the pieces in place,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “I think he’s going to be a guy that will really challenge for a starting spot.”

Gibbs continued the program’s high-level play at the "Mike" position after learning the ropes from current NFL standouts Logan Wilson and Chad Muma.

After moving from weak-side linebacker a year ago, Gibbs finished with a team-high 121 tackles at middle linebacker last season, which ranked 21st among all players in the FBS.

Shay, who mostly played special teams and totaled just three tackles, is emerging as another potential standout at the Mike spot after patiently developing behind Muma and then Gibbs.

“I’m really close with Easton and he has shown me a lot of steps. Chad has as well but Easton has definitely been a big mentor for me,” Shay said. “It means a lot. I’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason, and I’ve just been waiting for my opportunity.

"If I keep working hard good things will come. I’m just focused on myself and working hard and playing fast. That’s all I’ve got.”

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior has the size and speed UW’s coaching staff looks for at middle linebacker.

After playing on the scout team and not even getting a chance to learn the defensive scheme as a true freshman during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Shay has appeared in 24 games with six total tackles over the past two seasons.

During the winter strength and conditioning program, Shay added about 15 pounds to his frame while maintaining his speed.

“You can see huge development and the work he put in during the offseason. I applaud Connor for that,” linebackers coach Aaron Bohl said. “Sometimes when you’re behind a guy that is one of the best players in the conference you can just get complacent and whatnot. That has not been Connor’s attitude.

“Connor can see the potential he has and wants to improve, which has been really fun for us to coach. Connor has always been a guy with a lot of talent, always been a really good kid, now he’s starting to mature and starting to see what it takes to be a good linebacker.”

There is a chance Shay could play on the weak side, where both Shae Suiaunoa and Cole DeMarzo also are currently unavailable due to offseason surgeries, but his natural position is middle linebacker.

Gibbs played through severe shoulder and ankle injuries last season but was clearly running on fumes during the regular-season finale at Fresno State.

Shay is expected to ease the load this fall after they compete for the starting job in camp.

“If you look at Logan from 2018 to 2019, his productivity skyrocketed that last year. I think a lot of it had to do with, not only did he do a good job, but Chad did such a good job that he could take 10 reps a game off,” Aaron Bohl said. “You catch your breath and that makes you feel a lot better as you go. The fewer hits you take the better.”

Read Sunn, who started against Air Force and played well while Gibbs was dealing with an illness, also is competing at middle linebacker this spring. Walk-on Nic Talich adds some quality depth to the key position.

Shay has been making the most of his increased workload on the field in Gibbs’ absence.

“It just gives me a lot more repetition during practice and it’s nice to kind of lead the defense and be that guy for right now,” Shay said. “Getting more reps is helping me a lot in being more confident in what I’m doing.”

UW has six practices remaining before the spring game at 2 p.m. April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.