Cooper Rothe isn't the only specialist Wyoming has to replace

He’ll be the favorite to take over for Rothe, who made 76.6 percent of his field goals in his collegiate career. Null connected on 75 percent of his field goals for the Big Red last season (6 of 8) on his way to all-Ivy League honorable mention honors, including a career-long 49-yarder. He was also a second-team all-league selection in 2017.

Null handled kicking and punting duties throughout his career at Cornell and could possibly pull double duty for UW following the departure of Ryan Galovich, who averaged 42.1 yards per punt as a senior. Null averaged nearly 40 yards on punts last season, though he’ll likely have competition at that spot from Tim Zaleski, who missed most of last season trying to come back from his knee injury after starting the 2018 season as UW’s punter.

Buffalo native Luke Glassock, a walk-on coming off a redshirt year, will also be in the mix at placekicker after going through last season as Rothe’s primary backup, though all of the kicking jobs may be Null’s to lose.