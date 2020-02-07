Cornell transfer Nick Null eagerly awaits 'challenge' of succeeding UW's all-time leading scorer

Once that happens, Null can focus on the next task at hand: Replacing kicker Cooper Rothe, UW’s all-time leading scorer.

A specialist with one year of immediate eligibility remaining, Null handled placekicking and punting duties for Cornell last season. He connected on 75 percent of his field goals (6 of 8) with a career-long of 49 yards and averaged 39.5 yards per punt on his way to all-Ivy League honorable mention honors. A second-team all-league selection as a placekicker in 2017, Null handled both as well as kickoffs throughout his four-year career with the Big Red, though he was able to redshirt as a junior in 2018 after a torn meniscus limited him to just three games that season.

“I have a very strong leg,” said Null, who played his high school ball at Manatee High in Bradenton, Florida. “I feel confident kicking at a lot of places on the field.”

Looking for increased exposure outside of the Ivy League, Null entered the transfer portal in January. With Rothe’s eligibility expired, Wyoming was in the market for a kicker. Through connections with renowned kicking instructor Mike McCabe, who’s trained Null for years, and former UW special teams staffer Ben Fentress, the two became acquainted.