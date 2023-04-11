LARAMIE – Tyrecus Davis has already experienced a Border War of sorts.

After Wyoming offered the standout Navarro Community College cornerback a scholarship, Davis said Colorado State reached out to him "minutes" later.

“It was crazy,” Davis said. “Wyoming showed the love, so I chose Wyoming.”

Pokes fans are going to love Davis based on the way everyone inside the program, starting at the top with head coach Craig Bohl, have been talking about the newcomer throughout spring practice.

The 5-foot-10 junior took the road less traveled to Laramie by spending three years at the junior college level.

Davis is also a motivated family man whose 2-year-old son and girlfriend made the move from Texas to UW with him.

“One of the things you’re always looking for is, OK, does this guy have an entitled attitude?” Bohl said when asked about recruiting junior college players to fill spots. “I want to say this the right way. When you talk about all the change that’s going on in college football, one of the things that I believe is going to push us over the edge, when I talked about that two percent (improvement), is guys being hungry and having a chip on their shoulder and not a sense of, well, what’s in this for me and what jersey number can I get and what’s my NIL deal and what kind of shoes am I going to have and how many times am I going to touch the ball.

“He’s a guy that is hungry and has good ability, that wants to learn, that listens and wants to be coached. So, I’m really encouraged.”

Davis said adjusting to winter at 7,220 feet was difficult but that his son, Demari, enjoys playing in the snow.

There is a good chance dad will be playing a lot of snaps on Saturdays this fall at War Memorial Stadium.

“It’s a little busy. I get to balance it though, just go day by day doing,” Davis said. “My son made me go harder; he made me better.”

Davis arrived at Navarro during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as a no-star prospect from Greenville, Texas. Over 26 games with the Bulldogs he compiled 80 tackles, 13 pass breakups, five interceptions and two forced fumbles while also returning kickoffs and punts.

After receiving interest from several FCS teams, former UW head coach Dana Dimel, now at UTEP, gave Davis his first FBS offer. San Jose State was the program to give the diminutive cornerback a chance to play in the Mountain West.

A visit by UW cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd convinced Davis that his best fit was with the Cowboys.

“He just had a way about him on tape,” Boyd said. “Obviously he’s undersized, so in my mind if you’re going to be undersized you better be pretty dynamic and you better be tough. You talk about guys that play with a chip on their shoulder; he’s got like this big old boulder on his shoulder. I like guys like that, guys that feel like they have something to prove. That fits right in my wheelhouse because I’m that type of guy.

“I’m really happy that he’s here. He’s got a quiet confidence about him, and he approaches his day with a yeoman-like mentality every day. He’s coming to punch the clock and get better.”

Returning starter Jakorey Hawkins is not participating in spring practice while recovering from shoulder surgery and Cam Stone, the other starter in 2022, transferred to Hawaii.

Davis, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is making the most of this opportunity to carve out a significant role on the 2023 defense.

“He’s competitive, he likes to play, he’s got good energy and he’s got really quick feet. He is what we thought,” defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said. “So, he will get a lot on his plate this spring and so far, he looks like a guy who will be in a position to contribute a lot for us.”

Davis returned an interception for a touchdown and a fumble for a touchdown at Navarro. His play-making skills should improve a defense that was tied for 112th in the FBS with only six interceptions.

“I will create takeaways. We will increase takeaways this next year,” Davis said. “I feel like I’m off to a good start. It’s going to get better, though, way better. I’m just starting.”

Boyd has challenged Davis with tough coaching in practice and his response is what really has the staff excited about his trajectory.

“You can get on Tyrecus. He tries to eliminate how the message is sent, get the pertinent information and then he tries to put it into his craft,” Boyd said. “We had the conversation and I told him, ‘You’re different than a normal college junior. You’ve got a son that’s looking up to you, so you have to make sure we’re not wasting any time.’

“He has been very urgent about those things, which I appreciate.”