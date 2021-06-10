Count athletic director Tom Burman among those with high expectations for Wyoming's 2021 football season

Chambers, who’s rushed for 12 touchdowns in 13 career games, has a strong case as the top running signal caller in the Mountain West, but it’s the passing game where the Cowboys need their quarterbacks to be more efficient in order to become a viable championship contender in the Mountain West again. Despite ranking in the top 40 in the FBS in rushing and top 45 in total defense each of the last three seasons, UW has not finished higher than third in the Mountain Division or the overall conference standings during that time (the league did away with divisions last season since some teams were scheduled to play an uneven number of games, but the Mountain West is expected to return to division play this fall).

The Cowboys’ lone Mountain West championship game appearance under Bohl came back in 2016, but it’s not just those associated with UW’s program that believe the Cowboys could break through this fall given their combination of seasoning and opposition. UW still has its annual meetings with rival Colorado State and Mountain West heavyweight Boise State as well as a trip to defending conference champ San Jose State on this year’s conference schedule, but the Cowboys miss out on San Diego State and Nevada from the West Division -- teams that combined for a 10-4 conference record last fall.