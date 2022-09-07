County 3 combo: Will Pelissier, Parker Christensen spark Cowboys' passing attack

LARAMIE – The Pokes finally found an efficient passing game by searching in familiar territory.

Sheridan County.

Wyoming’s improved offensive performance during Saturday's 40-37 double-overtime victory over Tulsa was sparked by Will Pelissier’s 48-yard touchdown reception and four receptions by Parker Christensen for another 45 yards.

UW head coach Craig Bohl was beaming about the contributions from the wide receiver from Big Horn (Pelissier) and the fullback/tight end from Sheridan (Christensen) a week after the Cowboys finished with 30 total yards passing in the 38-6 loss at Illinois.

“It’s heartwarming,” Bohl said. “It sends a message to a lot of these high school athletes that are out there in our state that, you know what, the Cowboys are looking at all of you. There’s an opportunity to play big-time football. You don’t have to be a superstar to excel on a big stage.”

Pelissier was a dominant prep player at Big Horn, piling up 5,275 all-purpose yards, 68 touchdowns and three state championships during his career.

Despite all of the success, it was difficult for Pelissier to get noticed by recruiters at the Class 1A/11-man (2018, 2019 champions) and 2A (2016 champions) levels with the Rams.

“It’s a tough process,” Pelissier said. “Big Horn maybe has 120 kids, 130 kids in the high school. So it was definitely hard. I sent emails and luckily the summer before my senior year (UW assistant) coach (Shannon) Moore responded to me and that’s kind of what got everything started.”

Moore and linebackers coach Aaron Bohl visited Big Horn, and Pelissier jumped at the opportunity to join the Cowboys as a preferred walk-on in 2020.

“I always wanted to be a Poke,” Pelissier said. “My headspace going into the recruiting process, whether I get a walk-on or scholarship offer from Wyoming, was I’ll be going there no matter what else is going on there. Once I got that preferred walk-on offer, it was kind of a done deal right then.”

Pelissier mostly played running back in high school, so the switch to receiver came with a learning curve. He did not appear in any games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and did not record any statistics while appearing in 11 games on special teams and at receiver in 2021.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound third-year sophomore made his presence felt by catching Andrew Peasley’s first touchdown pass of the season on a play called “Big Horn 22.”

Pelissier was the only receiver split out wide on the play, which the Golden Hurricane clearly thought was going to be a Titus Swen run.

“Peasley dropped a dime, the line did their thing, Titus did his thing holding the safeties down, holding the corner down a little bit, got me open. It was just an awesome experience,” Pellisier said. “One of the reasons why I think it worked so well in that game is the defenders thought it was a run there. The corner’s eyes were in the backfield and the safeties’ eyes were in the backfield the entire time. So that made them hesitate and it freed me up a little bit.”

Pelissier’s first career touchdown catch at UW helped Peasley turn his season around after he finished 5-for-20 passing with an interception in the opener. The Utah State transfer passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns against Tulsa.

“It was definitely a surreal feeling, something you’ve kind of dreamed about since you were a kid,” Pelissier said. “It was just an awesome experience.”

Pelissier is no longer a developmental in-state walk-on. After the 2021 fall camp, Bohl called the small-school star up to his office and put him on scholarship.

“It was a crazy feeling of being able to talk to my parents and tell them that, just because they know that was a goal of mine,” Pelissier said.

Christensen was recruited by the Cowboys as a scholarship player. The 2018 Gatorade player of the year in Wyoming helped lead Sheridan to three 4A state championships (2015-17) while earning all-state honors as a running back, linebacker and kick returner.

Peasley targeted the talented 6-2, 235-pound redshirt sophomore five times against Tulsa.

“It was nice to feel a little bit productive on offense and be able to help our team out that way,” Christensen said. “The nicest thing about all of it was I felt like that was the most collective team win that we’ve had since I’ve been here for sure. I’ve never been in a game when we’ve had a special teams touchdown, a defensive touchdown and offensive (touchdowns).

“And it was a thriller, winning in overtime. It was an exciting game.”

Christensen is officially listed as the starting fullback on the depth chart, but he’s also part of UW’s deep and experienced tight end unit led by Treyton Welch and Jackson Marcotte.

“That’s just props to Coach P (offensive coordinator Tim Polasek) and Peasley coming in,” Christensen said. “Coach P sees that Peasley can do a lot of different things and he showed that in that last game, so it opens up the playbook a little bit more for us. It’s always nice to be able to get a couple of receptions, but the W at the end is all that matters.”

Pelissier was participating in the UW camp when Christensen received his scholarship offer from Bohl. The Big Horn kid reached out to the Sheridan star for advice during his recruiting process.

Now they are providing the Pokes with a nice 1-2 punch from County No. 3.

“That was awesome. I was really excited for Will,” Christensen said of Pelissier’s perfect execution of Big Horn 22. “He’s just one of those guys who came in and took a chance on himself. He walked on, Wyoming kid, and he has worked his butt off every day since he has been here. That showed out there last Saturday. He just needed an opportunity and that was a good opportunity for him.

“I’m really proud of the guy, I love the guy. That was great to see.”

Beyond Sheridan County, the 2022 Pokes are benefiting from outstanding play from a list of homegrown players, including defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole (Natrona County), right tackle Frank Crum (Laramie) and fullback Caleb Driskell (Thunder Basin).

“Parker and I take a lot of pride in coming from Sheridan County. It’s not even Sheridan County, but Wyoming as a whole,” Pelissier said. “Jordan Bertagnole and all those other guys from Wyoming, we know how hard it is to get recruited and how people kind of look down upon Wyoming high school football in a sense. I think we definitely all have a chip on our shoulder.”