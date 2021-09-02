Cowboys are eager to play in front of big crowd at War Memorial Stadium

LARAMIE – Sean Chambers is back and so is the “stripe out” at War Memorial Stadium.
Wyoming’s athletic department has sold over 25,000 tickets for the Cowboys’ game against Montana State on Saturday in Laramie.
After a forgettable 2-4 finish to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, UW head coach Craig Bohl is looking forward to an atmosphere similar to the 2019 stripe-out game against Missouri.
“There is nothing better that I know of than being in a sun-drenched stadium on a Saturday afternoon for the opening game,” Bohl said. “Last year we were piping in noise and it was such a unique deal. Heck, I couldn’t even talk to the players during the pregame meal.
“So there’s all kinds of things that we were not able to do that we’re going to be able to do this year.”
Chambers was unable to play in any homes games last season after suffering a fractured leg on the third play of the opener at Nevada.
UW’s starting quarterback will try to create more big plays like his 75-yard touchdown run during the memorable 37-31 upset of Missouri two years ago in front of 26,037 witnesses at the War.
“I know we have really explosive athletes on our side of the football,” said Chambers, who plans to be more of a threat in the passing game this season. “So we’ve got to get those guys the ball and let those guys do what they do best. I’m really excited to utilize those guys.”
There have been 11 sellouts in the 71-year history of War Memorial Stadium. The last sellout was when the Cowboys hosted Nebraska on Sept. 24, 2011, and drew a crowd of 32,617.
It’s construction season, too
Fans planning to attend Saturday’s opener should be aware of ongoing road construction projects in and around Laramie that are expected to create traffic flow issues.
According to UW, Grand Avenue and Third Street are expected to be fully open Saturday, but much of I-80 within the city limits will be restricted to one lane in each direction with detours in place for traffic on North 15th and Reynolds Street.
There is a closure of 15th Street between Ivinson Avenue and the Wyoming Union parking lot, but travelers can access the Wyoming Union and University Store from the north on 15th Street — with a detour between Gibbon and Bradley streets — as well as from Willett Drive.
People traveling to reach the pass-required parking lots near War Memorial Stadium are advised to use 22nd and 30th streets. Free parking for those without passes will be available on 30th Street.
On I-80, there will be lane closures and reduced speeds between the Curtis Street and Third Street interchanges (mile markers 310-313). Game-day travelers may want to exit at 310 or 316 and travel through town to avoid some of the expected delays.
For travelers coming to Laramie from the north, there’s a detour around Reynolds Street between 15th and 19th streets.
After a year of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional tailgating and pregame activities resume this weekend in parking lots near the stadium and the Indoor Practice Facility. UW is recommending but not requiring masks indoors for voluntary public events including athletics.
Members of UW’s eSports team will be in the parking lot assisting fans in downloading their digital tickets required for entry into War Memorial Stadium.
Gaming on
UW fans can now legally place online bets on the Cowboys or make wagers on a variety of other sports with House Bill 113, which was passed by the Wyoming House of Representatives earlier this year, already going live Wednesday.
Two sportsbooks, DraftKings and BetMGM, have been granted betting licenses by the Wyoming Gaming Commission. Colorado betting apps will not work in Wyoming.
In addition to betting on UW and college athletics, gamblers in the state can wager on major professional sports leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL. The legal gambling age in Wyoming is 18.
The Cowboys opened as a 17.5-point favorite over Montana State.
