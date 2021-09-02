Cowboys are eager to play in front of big crowd at War Memorial Stadium

LARAMIE – Sean Chambers is back and so is the “stripe out” at War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming’s athletic department has sold over 25,000 tickets for the Cowboys’ game against Montana State on Saturday in Laramie.

After a forgettable 2-4 finish to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, UW head coach Craig Bohl is looking forward to an atmosphere similar to the 2019 stripe-out game against Missouri.

“There is nothing better that I know of than being in a sun-drenched stadium on a Saturday afternoon for the opening game,” Bohl said. “Last year we were piping in noise and it was such a unique deal. Heck, I couldn’t even talk to the players during the pregame meal.

“So there’s all kinds of things that we were not able to do that we’re going to be able to do this year.”

Chambers was unable to play in any homes games last season after suffering a fractured leg on the third play of the opener at Nevada.

UW’s starting quarterback will try to create more big plays like his 75-yard touchdown run during the memorable 37-31 upset of Missouri two years ago in front of 26,037 witnesses at the War.