Cowboys are motivated to get back on track against Lobos on Saturday

“We’ve just got to be able to start fast on both sides of the ball.”

The Lobos (2-5, 0-3) are struggling even more than UW on offense. Check that, the Lobos are struggling even more than any FBS offense.

New Mexico is tied with Arizona for 129th (last) in scoring (14.0 points per game) and rank 130th in total yards (253.0 per game).

During last week’s 36-7 loss to Colorado State, the Lobos set a record for futility in a MWC game with 69 yards of total offense. Their only touchdown came on a punt return.

New Mexico’s only score in a 31-7 loss at San Diego State in the previous game was on a fumble return for a touchdown by Rocky Long’s defense.

“I’m really disappointed in what we are doing on offense, production-wise,” Gonzales said. “Sixty-nine yards is horrendous. So we have to get back to the basics and fundamentals of blocking people and running the football. We are not good enough on defense yet to have to hold people to nothing to win, and the last two weeks we would have had to do that.”

The Cowboys are 20-point favorites over the Lobos, who have lost 16 consecutive road games.

But they haven’t forgotten about the last meeting in Las Vegas.

"Very frustrating," senior wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt said of the previous meeting with New Mexico. "That's definitely one that lingers and one that you remember for sure."

