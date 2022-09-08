Cowboys brace for Bear Raid passing attack when Northern Colorado visits Saturday

LARAMIE – The McCaffrey boys found some magic together with their version of the Bear Raid offense.

Northern Colorado finished with 427 yards passing and 548 total yards during last week’s season opener at Nottingham Field in Greeley.

However, some untimely penalties, dropped passes and turnovers spoiled the fun as the Bears lost 46-34 to Houston Baptist.

“I’ve never lost a game where we’ve scored that many points and had that many yards,” said UNC head coach Ed McCaffrey, the former NFL wide receiver who won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. “So there were some things that were done really well in that game. However, we did turn the ball over a couple times and we didn’t close out the game.”

One of McCaffrey’s sons, Max, is UNC’s offensive coordinator and another son, Dylan, is his starting quarterback.

The talented football family – Ed’s son Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in the NFL -- will try to pull off an FCS over FBS upset when the Bears play Wyoming on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., Mountain West Network).

The Cowboys (1-1) hope to the ride the momentum of last week’s 40-37 double-overtime win over Tulsa into this regional matchup.

“They are a snap-to-whistle, physical football team,” Ed McCaffrey said of the Pokes. “So we’ve got to buckle our chinstraps up and get ready.”

Dylan McCaffrey, who started his career at Michigan before transferring to play for his dad, passed for 178 yards and two touchdowns before getting injured in the opener.

Washington transfer Jacob Sirmon came in and finished 22-for-33 passing for 249 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

"There were a lot of wonderful things we did offensively," Ed McCaffrey said. "Both of our quarterbacks played phenomenally well."

UNC trailed by 19 points in the fourth quarter but had the ball on the Houston Baptist 25-yard line with a chance to take the lead in the final minute. After a costly penalty, the Bears fumbled and the visitors returned the miscue for a 52-yard touchdown.

“When you play a game there’s the good, the bad and the ugly, and you can always play better,” Ed McCaffrey said. “Even though we had those (offensive) stats, we left a lot of plays on the field that could have won the game. Our guys know that.”

UW gave up 460 passing yards and three touchdowns to the Golden Hurricane, but the defense scored a touchdown, the special teams scored a touchdown and quarterback Andrew Peasley passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the balanced win.

The Cowboys will have a chance to get their running attack back on track after being held to 143 net yards by Tulsa. The Bears allowed Houston Baptist to rush for 201 yards and average 5.0 yards per carry.

“They are tough, they are physical and they are an FBS opponent,” Ed McCaffrey said. “Their offense struggled (at Illinois) but they crushed it last week. They have a home game, a lot of confidence, it’s going to be loud and they’re going to play with a lot of energy.”

Series history

UW leads the all-time series with UNC 18-5-3 and enters Saturday’s meeting on an eight-game winning streak in the series.

This will only be the second meeting between the programs since Eddie “Boom Boom” Talboom led the Pokes’ historic 103-0 victory over the Bears on Nov. 5, 1949 in Greeley. UW’s 103 points still rank as the most points scored by an FBS team in a single game in NCAA history.

The teams didn’t play again until the Cowboys’ 35-7 win in Laramie on Sept. 14, 2013.

UW won the first meeting 34-0 in 1895. UNC’s last win in the series was 13-7 in 1936.

Notable

There are some notable coaching ties between the programs. Joe Glenn led UNC to two Division II national championships (1996-97) and posted a 30-41 record during his six seasons at UW (2003-08). …

One of the heroes of the Pokes’ victory over UCLA in the 2004 Las Vegas Bowl under Glenn, J.J. Raterink, is currently the Bears’ quarterbacks coach. …

UW defensive ends coach Marty English and director of operations Nick Fulton are former UNC assistants.

Quotable

“I want to say thanks to the fans that showed up for our game. I think they added an extra punch,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of the small but engaged crowd of 20,574 for last week's home opener. “Certainly those things are helpful. I know they were into it. Hopefully we can have another great home crowd as we get ready to play Northern Colorado.”