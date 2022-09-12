Cowboys coach Craig Bohl preparing for best Air Force team he has faced at Wyoming

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl isn’t voting in the coaches poll this year.

Wyoming’s head coach said he would have placed Air Force “fairly high” in this week’s ballot, if he had a vote.

The Cowboys (2-1) open Mountain West play against the Falcons (2-0) on Friday at War Memorial Stadium (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Bohl is 4-3 against Air Force over the previous eight seasons. The 2020 game in Laramie was canceled due to COVID-19 issues for the Falcons.

“I have great respect for coach (Troy) Calhoun and the Air Force Academy. We’ve had really competitive games through the years,” Bohl said. “My assessment is this is the best Air Force team I’ve seen in my nine years since I’ve been the Cowboy football coach.”

Air Force leads the FBS in rushing, averaging 508.5 yards per game. Minnesota (302.0 ypg) is a distant second on the list.

The Falcons are fifth nationally in yards per play (8.08) and 19th in scoring (44.5 points per game).

Fullback Brad Roberts is second in the FBS in rushing (144 ypg) behind Illinois running back Chase Brown (168.0 ypg), who finished with 156 yards rushing and three total touchdowns against the Pokes in Week 0.

“Numbers don’t lie,” Bohl said. “We’ve been grinding. Our defensive staff has been in there a lot. We feel good about our plan. It’s going to come down to our players stopping it.”

The Falcons are coming off a 41-10 victory over Colorado. Roberts racked up 174 of Air Force’s 435 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns against the Buffaloes, who made their first visit to Falcon Stadium since 1974.

Film wasn’t un-Bear-able

Bohl was not pleased coming off the field after UW’s 33-10 victory over Northern Colorado last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. He thought the Pokes would put the game away earlier.

The Cowboys waited until the final seven minutes to bury the Bears with 17 unanswered points.

But after watching film of the game, and seeing an FCS team (Weber State) dominate the reigning MW champions (Utah State), Bohl felt better about the win Monday.

“I cut my teeth at that level and they’re good players at that level, they’re good coaches at that level,” Bohl said. “Those are opportunities that you are going to get an A game, which we got. I was more encouraged once I watched the tape and we really predetermined our plan offensively. OK, we’re going to stay on the field, we’re going to grind some things out.”

UW will need to keep its offense on the field for extended drives again Friday, but settling for four John Hoyland field goals probably won’t be enough to ground Air Force.

More MW honors

For the second consecutive Monday, UW had two MW players of the week – linebacker Shae Suiaunoa took the defensive award and Hoyland took the special teams hardware for the second consecutive week.

Suiaunoa finished with eight tackles, 1.0 sack and returned an interception 18 yards to set up a touchdown against the Bears.

Hoyland went 4-for-4 on field goals against UNC after making a career-long 55-yard try and two clutch field goals in the overtime sessions against Tulsa.

Andrew Peasley was the MW offensive player of the week after the Tulsa game. Since going 5-for-20 (20%) passing for 30 yards at Illinois, UW’s starting quarterback is 39-for-60 (65%) passing for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Notable

UW’s game at No. 12 BYU will start at 8:15 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, and will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Cougars (2-0) are coming off a 26-20 overtime win over then-No. 9 Baylor and play at No. 25 Oregon this Saturday.

It will be the first meeting between the former WAC and MW rivals since BYU defeated the Josh Allen-led Pokes in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.