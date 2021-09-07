Cowboys' confidence in cornerback depth boosted by Cameron Stone's performance

LARAMIE – Cameron Stone was chilling on Wyoming's sideline enjoying the sights and sounds of the opener like the crowd of 27,007 at War Memorial Stadium.
“Honestly, I was just sipping on some water getting ready,” Stone said. “Then they called me into the game.”
Starting cornerback Azizi Hearn was called for a targeting penalty and ejected from the game in the first quarter after a hit on Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay.
Stone, the next man up at both cornerback spots, stepped in for the remainder of UW’s thrilling 19-16 victory over the Bobcats.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore held up well in coverage and finished with two tackles.
“We thought Cam played extremely well,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “He was challenged. They did come up with a back-shoulder fade, which was a great catch. But overall, we were really pleased with Cam and we feel like he deserves more playing time.”
McKay’s 30-yard completion to senior wide receiver Lance McCutcheon set up the Bobcats’ 1-yard go-ahead touchdown with 2:17 remaining.
After Sean Chambers answered with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Welch with 47 seconds left, UW’s defense was able to run the clock out on Montana State.
“I was obviously a little bit nervous,” Stone said of playing extended defensive snaps in a big game for the first time with the Cowboys. “But I'm OK with saying that, because I was also prepared at the same time.”
Stone credited Hearn for overcoming the frustration of being kicked out of the game and focusing on helping his replacement with pieces of advice on the sideline.
“When Azizi got ejected from the game for the targeting call, I kind of just went up to him and was like, ‘Hey, we still need you right now, we still need you to be a leader,’” said linebacker Chad Muma, who set the tone for the defense with a team-high 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal. “I have gratitude towards Azizi for stepping up in that role and kind of leading Cam and leading the corners. If he saw something, he would go up and talk to him.
"That’s great for Cam because he came out there and he did great.”
Playing alongside veterans C.J. Coldon, Esaias Gandy and Braden Smith in the secondary also helped Stone.
Coldon had all three of UW’s pass breakups from the other cornerback spot. Gandy had six tackles from his free safety position, finishing with five solo stops, including a textbook hit that echoed throughout the stadium. Smith, the super senior strong safety, had eight tackles and a forced fumble.
“We had some first-game jitters. I'm glad that we got that out of the way,” Smith said of the secondary’s performance as a whole. “But overall, I think we did a pretty good job. I definitely think that we need to play better in week two, for sure.”
Hearn will be back in the lineup when the Cowboys play at Norther Illinois Saturday at Huskie Stadium (11:30 a.m., ESPN+).
The depth behind the starting cornerbacks was a question UW needed to answer during fall camp. Stone alleviated some of the concern in the opener.
“It gives me a lot (of confidence), especially moving forward, to know they believe in me,” Stone said. “Those guys (Hearn and Coldon) help me every day, even with the little things that I might not think are so big. I'm happy to be behind them, especially right now, as young as I am.
"When they are gone, I'll be ready.”
