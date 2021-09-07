Cowboys' confidence in cornerback depth boosted by Cameron Stone's performance

“I was obviously a little bit nervous,” Stone said of playing extended defensive snaps in a big game for the first time with the Cowboys. “But I'm OK with saying that, because I was also prepared at the same time.”

Stone credited Hearn for overcoming the frustration of being kicked out of the game and focusing on helping his replacement with pieces of advice on the sideline.

“When Azizi got ejected from the game for the targeting call, I kind of just went up to him and was like, ‘Hey, we still need you right now, we still need you to be a leader,’” said linebacker Chad Muma, who set the tone for the defense with a team-high 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal. “I have gratitude towards Azizi for stepping up in that role and kind of leading Cam and leading the corners. If he saw something, he would go up and talk to him.

"That’s great for Cam because he came out there and he did great.”

Playing alongside veterans C.J. Coldon, Esaias Gandy and Braden Smith in the secondary also helped Stone.