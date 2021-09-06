Cowboys' Muma, Fawaz earn weekly Mountain West Player of the Week honors

LARAMIE – Wyoming’s offense struggled for three quarters against Montana State, but the Cowboys had two standouts in the other phases of the game.

Linebacker Chad Muma was named the Mountain West defensive player of the week on Monday and punter Ralph Fawaz was named the conference freshman of the week for their performances in UW’s 19-16 victory over the Bobcats.

Muma led UW with 11 total tackles, including nine solo stops, two tackles for loss and a sack. The Butkus Award candidate also recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal.

“He stood out to me,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Muma. “He was operating at a faster pace. He was explosive.”

Fawaz made his UW debut after beating out Texas State transfer Clayton Stewart for the starting job during fall camp. The redshirt freshman averaged 45.7 yards on six punts with a long of 54 yards.

The Cowboys won the battle of field position with Fawaz placing five punts inside the 20-yard line, including one offering downed at the Montana State 1-yard line.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was the MWC offensive player of the week after leading the Wolf Pack to a win at Cal, and Utah State’s Connor Coles was the conference special teams player of the week after helping the Aggies win at Washington State.

