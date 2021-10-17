Cowboys search for answers at quarterback after 0-2 start in Mountain West

Chambers has been sacked seven times and UW has averaged 121 yards rushing in two conference games this season.

Xazavian Valladay’s 74-yard run at Air Force accounted for 30.1% of the Cowboys’ combined rushing yards in the losses to Air Force and Fresno State.

“I’m always a competitor,” Chambers said when asked if he was ready to fight for his job in practice. “I’m looking to compete. I’m always going to go out there and do my best.”

UW’s defense, after holding Air Force’s triple-option to 3.3 yards per rushing attempt, put the clamps on Fresno State Jake Haener, limiting him to 96 yards passing after he threw for 2,230 yards over the first six games.

Super senior defensive end Garrett Crall said there is no chance the team will become divided with the offense struggling since Chambers’ heroics over the first three games.

“I know that Sean is going to be hearing a lot from a lot of people,” Crall said. “No one will ever question whether he’s a warrior or not. He works hard every single day he is here. Whether that’s in the weight room, the training room or the practice field, he is working his tail off. …

“We can still control what we can control and that’s to win out. I think we have every bit of a chance to do that and all of the talent and coaching and everything to do that.”

