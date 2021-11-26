Cowboys tie NCAA record with 28 made 3-pointers in win over Hastings College

LARAMIE – The Pokes had the perfect antidote for the tryptophan.

Drake Jeffries set the Mountain West single-game record with 11 made 3-pointers and Wyoming tied the NCAA single-game record with 28 made 3s during a 108-59 victory over undermanned and overmatched Hastings College to awaken the post-Thanksgiving Day crowd of 3,291 on Friday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (5-0) finished 28-for-54 (51.9%) shooting behind the arc to remain unbeaten after impressive back-to-back road wins at Washington and Grand Canyon.

“It’s hard to make 28 threes. It’s hard for people to just go in the gym by themselves and make 28-for-54,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “That’s really hard to do. To actually have to do it in a game with the crowd, with the defense, that’s a pretty good mark.”

Jeffries broke the UW single-game record for 3s shared by Josh Adams (nine vs. Colorado State in 2016) and Maurice Alexander (nine vs. New Mexico in 1991) by knocking down No. 10 to make the score 93-48 with 6:36 remaining.

The senior guard broke the MWC record, which was shared by four players, with his 11th 3 to make the score 98-51 with 5:37 remaining.

“It means the world,” said Jeffries, who finished 11-for-17 shooting with every attempt coming behind the arc, for a career-high 33 points. “All the work I’ve put in has finally paid off. Every day shooting, getting shots up, working with coaches.”

Jeffries said the most 3s he remembers making in a game before Friday’s historic night was seven during his sophomore year of high school on the junior varsity squad.

“Eleven is crazy to me,” he said.

The Cowboys shattered the program record for 3s in a game (20 vs. Utah State in 2016) and the previous MWC record for made 3s in a game (23 by Fresno State vs. San Jose State in 2020).

UW is tied with Troy (28 vs. George Mason in 1994) for the NCAA Division I record. The Trojans were 28-for-74 (37.8%) on 3s that night.

Walk-on John Grigsby hit the record-tying 3 for the Pokes with 1:52 remaining. Deng Dut missed an open corner 3 with 33 seconds remaining that would have set a new record.

Hasting College, which only brought seven players on the trip due to COVID-19 protocols, packed the paint defensively in an effort to slow down sophomore forward Graham Ike, who finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two made 3s.

“When you recruit guys like we do that can make shots, that’s what I expect,” Linder said. “I thought we got the right threes for the most part. We didn’t take any crazy shots.”

The Cowboys, who were ranked second in the NCAA in field-goal percentage defense (30.8%) entering the game, allowed the Broncos (6-4) to finish 25-for-57 (43.9%) from the floor.

Hunter Maldonado, who scored 15 of his 17 points in the second-half to lead the Pokes to a 68-61 win at Grand Canyon, sat out to let his bruised knee heal.

The senior forward is expected to be available for the Cowboys' game at Cal State Fullerton on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN-plus).

The Cowboys led 55-33 at the intermission after knocking down 15 3s, the most in a half in program history. Xavier DuSell made five of his six 3-pointers and scored 17 of his 20 points before the break.

“This was a game to help us see the ball go through the hoop a little bit and help us gain some momentum going into Cal State Fullerton,” DuSell said. “It was a lot of fun. I haven’t been shooting the ball as good as I can, so it was good for me to see the ball go through the net a couple times.”

The game was tied 17-17 before 3s by DuSell, Hunter Thompson and Brendan Wentzel during a 9-0 spurt.

A basket by Mathias Nchekwube, the only regular starter available for Hastings, cut the visitors’ deficit to 46-33 with 3:11 remaining.

UW closed the half with another 9-0 run that started with a DuSell 3 and ended with two inside buckets by Ike in the final minute.

Nchekwube led Hastings with 19 points. The visitors finished 8-for-22 (36.4%) on 3s.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.