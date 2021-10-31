Cowboys turn attention to Border War after frustrating loss at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Pokes will have some Border War company in their misery this week.

Wyoming fell to 4-4 overall and 0-4 in the Mountain West with a 27-21 loss to reigning conference champion San Jose State on Saturday in front of a crowd of 13,042 at CEFCU Stadium that included plenty of exasperated fans wearing brown and gold.

The coaches and players in the visiting locker room here insisted this team can still make something out of a disappointing season.

Perhaps the timing of Colorado State’s visit this Saturday to War Memorial Stadium – a chance to at least get the Bronze Boot back – can be a catalyst for a turnaround.

“Each week that’s something you’re kind of worried about when you go into the week: How are we going to respond after this loss?” linebacker Chad Muma said after finishing with his standard 10-tackle performance to lead UW. “This team is different than any other team I’ve been on because we’re all just bonded together. I couldn’t tell you specifically what the reason is. We have all responded and had good energy throughout the week. I think we’re going to respond good after this.”

The offense seemed to respond to a change of quarterback with Levi Williams making his first start of the season in place of Sean Chambers.

Xazavian Valladay finally looked like the all-MWC running back he has been in recent seasons, averaging 7.8 yards per carry and finishing with 196 total yards of offense.

UW head coach Craig Bohl said the offensive line started to look like the unit he thought would have this team in contention for a conference title.

“We had fight. We did make some progress," Bohl said. "Their defensive front is a good front. They’ve got some good skill players. We can’t commiserate about the loss. …

“The effort and the resolve is there.”

Williams finished 12-for-22 (54.5%) for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

The third-year sophomore was able to find the same chemistry with Isaiah Neyor, who had three catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns, that Chambers had in September.

But Williams also threw two interceptions against a SJSU defense that only had one pick in its previous eight games. The Spartans cashed those turnovers in for a pair of field goals in a six-point win.

“It’s extremely disappointing,” Williams said after falling to 3-4 all-time as UW’s starter. “We’ve got a lot of super seniors on this team that I feel like I let down.”

It was also a mixed bag for the Cowboys’ defense, which did get some key stops in the fourth quarter but also gave up a 44-yard touchdown on a third-and-18 late in the third quarter.

UW was unable to force a turnover against the Spartans, who had lost at least one fumble in each of their previous seven games.

Nick Nash, making his fifth consecutive start for an injured Nick Starkel, finished with 150 yards rushing, 112 yards passing and two total touchdowns.

Muma said SJSU’s dual-threat quarterback was faster than he looked on film, which caught the Cowboys off guard as they gave up 17 points in the second quarter.

“We were off,” Bohl said. “There were some missed assignments, the tackling was not where it needed to be … not near as consistent as what we had played on defense.”

After Williams’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Neyor with 2:48 remaining, the defense forced a three-and-out to give the offense a chance to revive the Cardiac Cowboys.

The game ended with Williams being sacked twice, throwing two incompletions and then watching Nash kneel down twice to run the clock out.

Bohl wanted to dissect the All-22 Film before committing to giving Williams another start.

“Even though our record isn’t great right now, we’re still a hungry team,” Williams said. “We relish the opportunity to play and we’re going to keep getting better. That’s all we can do.”

For the fourth consecutive Saturday, Bohl gave his team 24 hours to mourn a loss before turning the page.

Now it’s time to face the reeling Rams (3-5, 2-2). After taking a surprise lead in the Mountain Division, Steve Addazio’s team blew a win at Utah State with poor clock management and an unnecessary field-goal fire drill.

On Saturday as the Pokes were flying back to Laramie, CSU was outscored 21-3 in the second half of a 28-19 loss to Boise State at Canvas Stadium.

Misery loves company, even in a rivalry game.

“It’s the Border War and it’s always going to be a tough, hard-fought game,” Muma said. “I think guys always realize that, no matter how the season is going for either team. We’re going to have to prepare hard for this week.”

