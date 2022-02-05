Craig Bohl adapting Wyoming program as Cowboys face changing landscape

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl’s idea of a postseason vacation doesn’t involve getting his toes in the water or his backside in the sand.

Usually there is a cold beer in his hand.

“Typically after a bowl game, I’m back on my farm in Nebraska looking at the cattle and having a couple beers with my dad,” Bohl said.

That was not the case following Wyoming’s 52-38 victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21.

Following the Cowboys' disappointing 7-6 finish to the season, many of the standouts from the bowl game began flooding the NCAA transfer portal.

So far 11 players – including both starting quarterbacks, the team’s leading rusher, the team’s leading receiver and four defensive starters – have left UW looking to transfer to other programs.

Even though Bohl said he expected “90 percent” of the transfers would be entering the portal, the coaching staff scrambled back from Boise to the offices inside the High Altitude Performance Center to regroup and attempt to reload the roster.

“During that time, there was a whole lot of evaluating,” Bohl said. “We were in this office grinding on all those positions. So that took some time, but we were happy to do it. And the way I look at it, it’s going to give us an opportunity to move forward.”

The Cowboys have added five transfers during this cycle and signed a 17-man 2022 recruiting class.

Bohl indicated UW is “within the goalposts” of the 85 scholarship limit programs are required to be at again in 2022. He also expects more departures after spring practices.

“There’s going to be a couple guys that are coming into my office after spring and saying they lost the love for the game and they break down and cry,” Bohl said. “OK, whatever, I’ve heard this speech 50,000 times. Thank you. Or maybe some guy that’s not starting (wants to leave).

"I don’t think there will be tons of attrition. I like where we’re at.”

‘We are in an inflection point’

Despite Bohl's old-school reputation and blunt public comments -- some fans and former players took issue with his insinuation that Sean Chambers and Levi Williams weren’t allowed to pass more because they were throwing basic hitch routes “in the dirt” during practice – UW's ninth-year coach is adapting to college football’s dramatic new landscape.

Bohl’s peers voted him president of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) last month and the group spent a lot of time discussing name, image and likeness (NIL) and the one-time transfer rule during its convention in San Antonio.

The SEC signed nine of the top 20 recruiting classes in the FBS during the 2022 cycle. That number is 11 if you count Texas and Oklahoma, which are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who landed the consensus No. 1 recruiting class, used his signing day press conference to complain about rumors the Aggies had $30 million in NIL money to lure players to College Station, Texas.

"To have coaches in our league and across this league to say it, clown acts,” Fisher said. “Irresponsible as hell. Multiple coaches in our league. And the guys griping about NIL and transfer portal are using it the most and bragging about it the most. That's the ironic part.”

A handful of UW football players have signed NIL deals, according to Bohl.

UW’s athletic department has established a group licensing agreement to assist athletes, in all 17 sports, in seeking NIL opportunities using the school’s official trademarks and logos.

Bohl said this on the same day Fisher was ranting:

“We’re talking a two-ton gorilla where all of a sudden there’s a stash of cash where one school has $30 million loaded up right now and they’re going to be the New York Yankees,” Bohl said. “Wyoming is not going to enter that market. That’s not who we are. We don’t have those resources, but that’s not who we are. I think we’re going to continue to explore to see what we can do for our players and venture into that. Some of it’s going to be education, some of it’s going to be trial and error.

“We’re probably a half-step behind some other people, but I’m perfectly comfortable with that.”

The NCAA doesn’t appear to have much of an appetite for reining in the unregulated NIL world as the organization holds out hope politicians in Washington D.C. will enact national uniform legislation.

Bohl is more optimistic parameters can be placed on the transfer portal with players still being allowed freedom of movement during specific times of the year, like between the end of the season and the start of fall camp, instead of a year-round free-for-all.

“This is from the AFCA: Coaches are looking for some direction, coaches are looking for some vision and coaches are looking for a clear path to move forward. And so are the student-athletes,” Bohl said. “Right now we are in an inflection point. I’ve coached 39 years, I’ve never seen us as disjointed as what we are. I’ve been a head coach for 19 years.

"We’ve got to get a plan here because right now we’re rudderless.”

‘We’ve got to stay true to what we are’

Bohl’s developmental program has produced some impressive NFL success stories, most famously Josh Allen’s meteoric rise with the Buffalo Bills.

But four of UW’s transfers – wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (Texas), running back Xazavian Valladay (Arizona State) and cornerbacks C.J. Coldon (Oklahoma) and Azizi Hearn (UCLA) – have landed at Power 5 programs.

“I think it would be a misstep on my part to say that's not going to occur,” Bohl said of losing more players in the future to bigger conferences. “I believe we’ve developed a program enough that our guys here, we're going to present them the fact that they can get a meaningful degree, play in a great conference and have a chance to play in the NFL. We have a proven track record of that.”

Bohl said he will continue to recruit unheralded high school players like Logan Wilson, the Casper kid who will be wearing the state flag on his bandana and thigh pads while playing for the Cincinnati Bengals in next week’s Super Bowl.

UW will also continue to sign and develop out-of-state talents like Neyor, who is headed back to the Lone Star State after being ignored by the Longhorns coming out of high school.

“Sometimes guys think the grass is greener or they want to play maybe closer to home. We're going to have some of that,” Bohl said. “But you know what? We can't be concerned about the lion in the bush. We’ve got to stay true to what we are. We're going to set a couple of scholarships back each year to address that.”

The portal door is open both ways.

The Cowboys signed three Power 5 transfers – Michigan State linebacker Cole DeMarzo, Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell and Mississippi cornerback Jakorey Hawkins – four-star prep prospects who would never have considered UW coming out of high school.

Now DeMarzo will try to use this second chance to follow the same path to the pros as Wilson and Chad Muma.

Bohl was asked if there was a part of him that enjoyed identifying and vetting transfers from the vast pool in the portal who were good fits for the Pokes.

“I felt like I was in the NFL in the player personnel department,” Bohl said. “What became apparent was the attractiveness of the University of Wyoming. Sometimes when you live in your own little bubble here, you may think that everything is great here, but sometimes the perception on the outside is not. What we were pleased with was the attractiveness of where we were at and how our program was. …

“So I was encouraged. Not to the point where we’re going to … some of my colleagues out there are signing well over half their class from (the portal). We’re not going to go down that road. We won’t sustain our culture by doing that. But I’m confident we addressed our needs. We had a plan, that plan was put into place and we addressed those needs.”

