Craig Bohl adds former Texas assistant Oscar Giles to Wyoming Cowboys staff

LARAMIE — Craig Bohl has replaced the longest-tenured assistant in Wyoming history with an experienced coach he has known for three decades.

UW’s head coach announced Tuesday that he is hiring Oscar Giles as the Cowboys’ defensive run-game coordinator and defensive tackles coach.

Giles, who most recently was a defensive line coach at Texas, his alma mater, will be entering his 23rd year of coaching.

Bohl tried to recruit Giles when he was an assistant at Wisconsin, but the Palacios, Texas, native decided to play for the Longhorns.

“We’ve stayed in touch through the years. I’ve followed his career and admired his work as a defensive line coach and recruiter in the state of Texas,” Bohl said in a release. “He has an impeccable reputation, and without a question is going to bring great value to our defensive coaching staff.”

Giles replaces Pete Kaligis, who was at UW for 13 seasons (2009-21) before leaving in December to become the associate head coach at Washington State.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Wyoming football family,” Giles said. “Coach Bohl has created a culture of winning and developing young men to be great football players and great leaders in their respectful communities.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to assist in the development of our student-athletes in the defensive line room.”

Giles was an assistant coach at Texas under Mack Brown for nine seasons (2005-13) and under Tom Herman for four seasons (2017-20). The Longhorns won the 2005 national championship and lost in the 2009 national championship game.

“Congratulations to Coach Bohl and the Wyoming football program on the hiring of Oscar Giles,” said Brown, who is currently the head coach at North Carolina. “Coach Giles is a long-time friend and had a tremendous impact on our program as an assistant coach at Texas. He is extremely passionate about mentoring young people and his infectious energy was something I was always fond of.

“Coach Giles brings a wealth of coaching experience to the program and his knowledge, teaching ability and focus on development will certainly make him a key addition to the Cowboys’ staff.”

Giles has also been an assistant at SMU (2000-02), Houston (2003-04, 2015-16) and Louisiana Tech (2014).

During his playing career with the Longhorns, Giles had 22.0 sacks and was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

He later played for the Atlanta Falcons as a defensive end and linebacker, and also won a Grey Cup playing for the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.

