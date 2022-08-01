Craig Bohl continues to rave about Sabastian Harsh after strong practice

LARAMIE – The legend of Sabastian Harsh continues to grow.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl has been singing the sophomore defensive end's praises since spring practice began and the trend has continued through the first five practices of fall camp.

Bohl said the defensive line dominated Monday’s session by design with Harsh leading the way.

“I was really pleased with some of the explosion we have at the defensive end position,” Bohl said. “I’ve talked about this before, I think. Sabastian Harsh is really coming into his own. He’s an athletic guy that played quarterback in high school. He’s from Scottsbluff.

"He is really learning to play defensive end. We always knew he was an athletic guy.”

Harsh, who played special teams and finished with 13 tackles last season, knew his time was coming with Garrett Crall running out of eligibility and headed to the NFL.

After the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, veterans Solomon Byrd (USC), Jaylen Pate (Northwestern) and Victor Jones (Akron) transferred, leaving the door for a starting spot wide open.

“I take it as a challenge to myself like, are you really ready for this? Can you be accountable and responsible, step up to the plate and be a leader for other teammates?” Harsh said. “Before Garrett and all those other guys left I made sure to ask them those questions about being a leader so I could just really soak it in before they left.

“I think it’s really working out so far. I’m trying to bring a lot of energy to the defense.”

Bohl said defensive ends DeVonne Harris and Oluwaseyi Omotosho also performed well during a “pass under pressure" drill designed to put the quarterbacks and offensive line under duress.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordon Bertagnole are expected to be one of the best interior defensive line combinations in the Mountain West.

Bohl said he would have to watch film to see if the Pokes would be traveling a mini version of the Monsters of the Midway to the opener at Illinois.

“It’s an indication that we have some explosive guys on defense and we’ve got some work to do on offense,” Bohl said. “I’m in hopes that’s because we’re like the ’85 Bears. I don’t think we’re like the ’85 Bears, but I’ll take a look at the tape here in a little bit.”

Dorm life

Former UW defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis was one of the more popular assistants on the team among the players before he left for Washington State after the 2021 season.

Now his replacement, Oscar Giles, is getting to know the newest additions to the program up close and personal by living in the dorms with the true freshmen during camp.

Giles, a longtime Texas assistant under Mack Brown who played for the Longhorns from 1987-90, still looks like he could put his hand in the dirt and get after the quarterback.

“I have given him the responsibility to be engaged with the freshmen,” said Bohl, who tried to recruit Giles to Wisconsin out of high school. “Many moons ago when I was a younger man, I stayed in the dorms. Mixed results. …

“As much as you can see guys in casual situations outside of a formal meeting, I just think that gives you a better indication of all the things we’re striving to do within our program.”

Bohl has made an effort to improve his relationships with the players in the aftermath of 15 players from last year’s team entering the portal.

Bookends need a backup

The Cowboys have two pillars in place on the offensive line with Eric Abojei moving to left tackle and Frank Crum entrenched at right tackle.

Bohl and new offensive line coach Joe Tripodi have not yet identified a third tackle they feel comfortable putting in a game.

Caden Barnett, Carlos Harrison, Jack Lookabaugh and JJ Uphold are the other players listed as offensive tackles. Bohl said four-star offensive tackle recruit DeShawn Woods will redshirt.

“I keep on waiting for the cavalry to come, and we’re at the Alamo right now,” Bohl said.

Notable

Bohl credited the strength and conditioning coaches, as well as the nutrition staff, for helping the Pokes make it through the first five practices without any injuries of note.

Wide receiver Gunner Gentry, who is coming off two knee injuries, did come out of Monday’s practice early due to soreness.