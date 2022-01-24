 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW FOOTBALL

Craig Bohl hires Laramie native Nick Fulton as Wyoming Cowboys director of operations

UW v. Montana (copy)

Wyoming head Coach Craig Bohl talks to his team before the Cowboys' game against Montana State on Sept. 4, 2021 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE --  Craig Bohl has filled one of the two vacant positions on his staff created by staffers leaving the program to reunite with former Cowboys defensive coordinator Jake Dickert at Washington State.

Wyoming's head coach announced Monday the hiring of Nick Fulton as the new director for operations.

Fulton, a Laramie native, has 17 years coaching and administrative experience. He was most recently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Colorado Mesa University.

"We’re excited to have Nick come back to the University of Wyoming," Bohl said in a release. "He has tons of experience at many different levels of collegiate football. He is going to be a great resource as he becomes an integral part of our football staff."

Fulton's administrative duties will include planning team travel, monitoring the football budget, serving as a liaison with the athletic department's academic counseling staff and helping coordinate a number of team functions.

“I appreciate Coach Bohl giving me the opportunity to come back to Wyoming,” Fulton said. "I’m very excited to work for and represent the great tradition that is Wyoming Football.”

Fulton replaces Brent Vernon, who left for Washington State in December. UW must also replace defensive line coach Pete Kaligis, who is Dickert's associate head coach with the Cougars.

Fulton was also an offensive coordinator at Northern Colorado (2019), Colorado School of Mines (2015-18), Black Hills State (2012-14) after spending the 2011-12 seasons as a graduate assistant at UW.

The former Laramie High standout had a successful playing career as an offensive lineman at the University of Sioux Falls.

Nick Fulton headshot

Fulton

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

