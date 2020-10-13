Craig Bohl impressed with offensive line in Wyoming's first scrimmage

The Cowboys' experience and depth at the position has allowed second-year offensive line coach Bart Miller to try different combinations through the first two weeks of practice. One steadying force, however, has been Harris, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Torrington native. An honorable mention All-MW selection last year, Harris enters his senior season having started 25 games for Wyoming.

"With a limited number of players the last two weeks, everybody has gotten a lot of reps with a lot of different guys on the O-line," Harris said, "so everybody is pretty comfortable playing with each other. Coach Miller did quite a bit of rotating on Saturday. Some guys had more limited reps and some guys took a lot more like (redshirt freshman center) Latrell Bible. I think he is doing a really good job in there for a younger guy."

QBs continue to impress

Sophomore Sean Chambers entered fall camp as QB1 ahead of redshirt freshman Levi Williams and finished Saturday's scrimmage in the same position.

"There was good competition at the quarterback spot. It’s real close,” Bohl said. “I probably felt that maybe Sean performed just a little bit better than Levi, but both guys really did well."

Harris, who has had to block for both the past two seasons, echoed his coach's thoughts.