Craig Bohl impressed with offensive line in Wyoming's first scrimmage

With the University of Wyoming's season opener at Nevada less than two weeks away, the Cowboys held their first scrimmage of the fall Saturday and followed that up with a full-padded practice on Monday.
"I thought our tempo was good,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said in a Zoom meeting after Monday's practice. “We certainly came off what I thought was an effective scrimmage on Saturday. It probably was as good as I’ve seen our offensive line perform. We need to leverage that group."
Despite losing starting right tackle Alonzo Velazquez to injury (torn labrum) during a walk-through late last month, the offensive line remains one of the Cowboys' most experienced units. Wyoming returns four starters — junior center Keegan Cryder, senior right guard Logan Harris, sophomore left guard Zach Watts and junior left tackle Rudy Stofer — as well as a handful of underclassmen who received playing time last season. The unit has helped pave the way for the Cowboys' rushing attack that has been one of the Mountain West's best the past two seasons.
Bohl said the O-line's play did a great job of continuing in that direction during Saturday's scrimmage.
"The offensive line did a great job with some movement up front," he said. "They established the line of scrimmage, and I’m going to attribute that more to our offensive line than any deficiency on defense. I thought our offensive line played well as a unit."
The Cowboys' experience and depth at the position has allowed second-year offensive line coach Bart Miller to try different combinations through the first two weeks of practice. One steadying force, however, has been Harris, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Torrington native. An honorable mention All-MW selection last year, Harris enters his senior season having started 25 games for Wyoming.
"With a limited number of players the last two weeks, everybody has gotten a lot of reps with a lot of different guys on the O-line," Harris said, "so everybody is pretty comfortable playing with each other. Coach Miller did quite a bit of rotating on Saturday. Some guys had more limited reps and some guys took a lot more like (redshirt freshman center) Latrell Bible. I think he is doing a really good job in there for a younger guy."
QBs continue to impress
Sophomore Sean Chambers entered fall camp as QB1 ahead of redshirt freshman Levi Williams and finished Saturday's scrimmage in the same position.
"There was good competition at the quarterback spot. It’s real close,” Bohl said. “I probably felt that maybe Sean performed just a little bit better than Levi, but both guys really did well."
Harris, who has had to block for both the past two seasons, echoed his coach's thoughts.
“I think they both do a really good job of playing that role of being a leader," he said. "And that makes it a lot easier on the rest of us.
"There is not a whole lot different between them with their play-calling and their styles of calling the cadence. I think Coach (Brent) Vigen does a good job of having the cadence similar and having the plays similar coming out of the huddle. That takes a lot off us so we don’t have to make a total switch when a new quarterback comes in. Both guys are getting reps with the number ones, so we’re comfortable with either.”
Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, defensive tackle Victor Jones and nose tackle Cole Godbout also drew praise from Bohl during the scrimmage.
“Isaiah Neyor really had some nice catches Saturday," Bohl stated. "Isaiah was a young receiver last year, but he’s been emerging in practice and he made three or four big-time catches. He has a great catch radius, and so we’re pleased with his progress.
“Victor Jones did some good things, as well, and we’re pleased with him," Bohl added. “Cole Godbout has done some good things. We’re not as deep as what we have been there, so we’re going to search for some combinations during the course of this week.
“We’re fairly healthy overall, and we’re going to need to stay that way.”
COVID-19 updates
After UW announced on Oct. 2 that 11 freshmen players had tested positive for the coronavirus, 31 players — those who tested positive and close contacts — were sidelined.
The wait to get those players back on the field appears to be over as Bohl said he expects them to return to practice Thursday. Bohl also said that the mandatory COVID-19 testing of three times a week established by the Mountain West began on Monday.
