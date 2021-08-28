Craig Bohl is looking to kick down championship door with Cowboys

“A good portion of these guys have a desire to come back for another year. But when they come back, it’s not going to be business as usual,” Bohl said at his season-ending press conference in December. “The accountability bar is going up. We are going to expect more.”

‘Those who stay will be champions’

UW returns 21 starters from last season’s final depth chart.

Chambers, who went down with a season-ending injury on the third snap in the opener at Nevada, is looking to improve on his 2019 form when he rushed for 567 yards and 10 touchdowns and passed for 915 yards and seven touchdowns in eight starts.

Williams, who played through a shoulder injury last season, is also healthy and capable of leading the offense. The 6-foot-5 third-year redshirt freshman improved his fundamentals during the offseason and pushed Chambers during fall camp.

“Everybody knew that they underperformed. We all knew that we could give more, we could do better,” Chambers said of 2020. “That left a sour taste in our mouth, and we wanted to come back and prove everybody wrong that is doubting us and prove everybody right that is believing in us. Everybody wanted to come back and do something special here.”