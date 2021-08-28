Craig Bohl is looking to kick down championship door with Cowboys

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl is tired of knocking.
After slowly building a consistent winner and then suffering through the painful pratfall that was the 2020 season, Wyoming’s head coach has declared it time for the Cowboys to lasso the Mountain West Conference championship.
“Many years ago, we set out to win a conference championship,” Bohl said during the spring. “A couple of times, we kind of knocked on the door. We need to kick that door down this year.”
Bohl enters his eighth season on the high plains with a 38-44 (.463 winning percentage) overall record at UW, including a 25-29 mark in MWC play.
The Josh Allen-led Cowboys won the Mountain Division in 2016, but lost to San Diego State in the conference title game at War Memorial Stadium.
Bohl guided UW to three eight-win seasons and three bowl games over a four-year span (2016-19).
Knock. Knock. Knock.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the door on what was supposed to be a breakthrough campaign last year.
The Cowboys finished 2-4 during the truncated season, which was clouded by a late start, cancellations, opt-outs and injuries to key players, including quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams.
“A good portion of these guys have a desire to come back for another year. But when they come back, it’s not going to be business as usual,” Bohl said at his season-ending press conference in December. “The accountability bar is going up. We are going to expect more.”
‘Those who stay will be champions’
UW returns 21 starters from last season’s final depth chart.
Chambers, who went down with a season-ending injury on the third snap in the opener at Nevada, is looking to improve on his 2019 form when he rushed for 567 yards and 10 touchdowns and passed for 915 yards and seven touchdowns in eight starts.
Williams, who played through a shoulder injury last season, is also healthy and capable of leading the offense. The 6-foot-5 third-year redshirt freshman improved his fundamentals during the offseason and pushed Chambers during fall camp.
“Everybody knew that they underperformed. We all knew that we could give more, we could do better,” Chambers said of 2020. “That left a sour taste in our mouth, and we wanted to come back and prove everybody wrong that is doubting us and prove everybody right that is believing in us. Everybody wanted to come back and do something special here.”
The quarterbacks will be protected by an offensive line Bohl describes as the strength of the team. Eight different players on the unit have combined for 145 career starts.
Projected starters Alonzo Velazquez (left tackle), Eric Abojei (left guard), Keegan Cryder (center), Logan Harris (right guard) and Frank Crum (right tackle) will open up holes for running backs Xazavian Valladay, Trey Smith, Titus Swen and D.Q. James.
Despite having a one-dimensional offense last season, which led to opposing defenses stacking bodies at the line of scrimmage, UW was 14th nationally in rushing, averaging 219.5 yards per game.
“We’re definitely going to try to show what we can do this year,” said Cryder, a preseason all-MWC selection. “We definitely have a chip on our shoulder.”
First-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek also has some capable skill players to work with as the Cowboys look to fix a passing game that ranked 113th and produced only one touchdown last season.
Super senior Ayden Eberhardt leads a promising young group that includes 6-3 third-year freshman Isaiah Neyor and 6-2 true freshman Jaylen Sargent.
Tight ends Parker Christensen (6-2, 229) and Treyton Welch (6-3, 233) will also be utilized in Polasek’s game plans.
And when the Cowboys have to settle for field goals, John Hoyland will trot onto the field with impressive credentials. In 2020, the Colorado import was 13-for-14 on field-goal attempts and 16-for-16 on PATs to earn freshman all-American honors.
“I wanted to finish what I started,” Eberhardt said of making the decision to return for a sixth season. “I came in as a walk-on, and Wyoming was pretty much the only Division I school that looked at me. CSU down the road, I remember I said like two words to (former Rams coach Mike) Bobo and that was about it. I owe everything to Wyoming, coach Bohl and all the coaches that have been here that have given me opportunities. The fans, the state, I owe it all to them as well.
“It was an easy decision. Those who stay will be champions. That’s what we’re trying to make happen.”
‘This game doesn’t reward potential’
Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel, who didn’t have a spring practice to get settled in before his first season in Laramie, said he has all-MWC players at every level of the 2021 unit.
“That’s a good starting point,” Sawvel said.
UW’s defense, despite missing key players due to opt-outs and injuries, ranked 16th in the FBS in total yards allowed (328 per game) and 24th in points allowed (21 per game).
The starters from the end of the 2020 season — Garrett Crall (defensive end), Cole Godbout (nose tackle), Jordan Bertagnole (defensive tackle) and Jaylen Pate (defensive end) — are back. So is defensive end DeVonne Harris, who was atop the post-spring depth chart.
The defensive line also welcomes back three of the team’s most talented players in Solomon Byrd (opted out), Victor Jones (suspended) and Ravontae Holt (injured).
“This was something I definitely didn’t want to miss,” Crall said of using his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic. “We have as good a chance as we’ve ever had to win a championship, in my opinion, so I wanted to come back and be a part of it and be a leader for these guys and do everything I could. It ended up being an easy decision. I’m glad I’m here.”
Chad Muma, who was third nationally in tackles per game (11.83) last season, leads a linebacker group that includes veterans Chuck Hicks and Easton Gibbs.
UW has one of the top cornerback tandems in the MWC with Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon accruing valuable experience last season. Keyon Blankenbaker and Keonte Glinton are ball-hawking nickels. The safety spots are also in good shape with Braden Smith, Esaias Gandy and Rome Weber back.
“It’s for sure exciting, but this game doesn’t reward potential. We’ve got to go out there and execute,” Hearn said. “At the end of the day, there’s been so many teams that have so many great players and never won anything, never won any championships. The only thing is everyone knew their names. I don’t want that to be the situation here.
“We are working like we don’t have some of the best players in the conference. That just goes back to our mindset.”
‘It puts a grin on my face’
UW’s last outright conference championship was in 1988 when Paul Roach’s Pokes won their second consecutive Western Athletic Conference title.
In 1993, Joe Tiller’s team finished in a three-way tie with BYU and Fresno State for the WAC crown.
In 1996, the Cowboys appeared in the inaugural 16-team WAC championship game but blew a late lead and fell to BYU in overtime.
The man with the plan to finally kick down the door in the MWC, which UW joined as an original member in 1999, understands how to patiently build a championship program.
In Bohl’s seventh year at North Dakota State in 2009, the Bison finished 3-8 overall and seventh in the Missouri Valley. In 2010, NDSU reached the FCS playoffs for the first time before winning three national championships and posting a 43-2 record over Bohl’s final three seasons (2011-13) in Fargo.
The Cowboys posted four consecutive non-losing seasons and appeared to be poised for a title run after the 2019 campaign, which started with a win over Missouri when Chambers was healthy and ended with a dominant New Year’s Eve performance with Williams throwing three touchdowns in the Arizona Bowl.
Then 2020 happened.
This year almost everyone on the roster came back to take care of unfinished business.
According to ESPN data, the Cowboys’ 95% returning production ranks second in the FBS behind Toledo (97%).
“It puts a grin on my face, a huge smile on my face,” Chambers said of the statistic. “Experience in this game is invaluable and it’s good that we have the second-most returning people in the country. I think that’s just awesome.
“It’s a credit to our coaching staff and our players who wanted to stay here and win a championship for this state.”
