Craig Bohl looking for Wyoming Cowboys to raise the standard

LARAMIE -- There was a time when Craig Bohl would have walked off the field feeling satisfied after a practice like the one Wyoming had Wednesday at War Memorial Stadium.

These are different times for the Cowboys.

UW's head coach was left wanting more after the team's 11th practice leading into a season of great expectations.

"My sense is right now there’s some guys that just wanted to survive today and not really (man) up and really push," Bohl said. "But I’ve got a pretty critical eye. The bar we set is really high. A couple years ago, I would have thought that was a great practice. It ain’t a great practice around here anymore."

Bohl noted "it was important for us to have a pretty physical day" as the Cowboys competed in full pads. The session included a goal-line scrimmage and a period working on the defense's third-down pressure package.

Running back Titus Swen and offensive lineman Nofoafia Tulafono were unable to finish the practice, but neither injury was believed to be serious.

From a competitive standpoint, both sides of the ball had their moments.