Craig Bohl pleased with Wyoming Cowboys speedy young pass rushers

LARAMIE – Who is going to rush the passer?

It’s one of a list of questions facing Wyoming given the significant roster turnover since the Cowboys beat Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to finish 7-6.

Four of the Pokes’ top six defensive ends from last season have left the building.

Garrett Crall just went through UW’s pro day after finishing with 6 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a super senior.

Solomon Byrd, Victor Jones and Jaylen Pate all entered the NCAA transfer portal after combining for 9 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

When asked what stood out during the first two spring practices, UW head coach Craig Bohl responded:

“I would say probably the speed and quickness of our young defensive ends. I don’t know if they can really get anchored in there and play a six technique and root out a guy, but they can sure move, so that is probably been the thing that has impressed me the most.”

Sophomore DeVonne Harris was Crall’s backup at the end of the season and will have a chance to win a starting spot in 2022.

The other young defensive ends looking to fill the void are sophomore Sabastian Harsh and redshirt freshmen Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Braden Siders and Tyce Westland.

“Those are all guys with speed and physicality off the edge,” Crall said. “It will be real cool to see those guys. I’m excited for Wyoming fans to see that, it will be good.”

UW returns starting nose tackle Cole Godbout and starting defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole on the interior of the defensive line, along with backups Gavin Meyer and Caleb Robinson.

QB1 battle just starting

Andrew Peasley and Evan Svoboda are still getting used to taking snaps from under center and learning the basics of UW’s pro-style offense.

The competition at quarterback will likely run through fall camp before Bohl names a starter for the Aug. 27 opener at Illinois.

“I thought our quarterbacks were maybe a little bit more decisive (Thursday), but the accuracy was not where it needed to be,” Bohl said of his early impressions.

Hank Gibbs, Jayden Clemons and Gavin Beerup are the returning quarterbacks challenging the two transfers this spring as the Cowboys look to replace 2021 starters Sean Chambers and Levi Williams.

“Hank Gibbs has done some really good things. Jayden has done some good things, as well,” Bohl said. “I would say that Andrew is more polished than Evan. Evan has got a ton of ability, but it’s pretty raw right now. Some things fundamentally like his footwork is not great on some of his errant throws. But the want-to is there.

“And then the other thing is just processing our (offensive) calls – we run a pro-style system, so our verbiage can be somewhat challenging for some quarterbacks when they first come into our program. I think Andrew is a pretty bright guy and has caught on faster than what I may have originally thought he would.”

Pokes lose Urban

Bohl confirmed the knee injury Air Force transfer TJ Urban suffered Tuesday was a season-ending setback. The freshman safety will undergo surgery for a torn ACL.

Sophomore fullback Caleb Driskill from Gillette pulled a hamstring Thursday that could keep him out for a couple weeks.

Dawaiian McNeely had some scar tissue in his hip removed during the offseason and has not returned to action. Bohl hopes he can rejoin the running back rotation by the end of spring.

No depth chart?

With wide-open battles at most positions, Bohl said he might not even release a post-spring depth chart this year.

The Cowboys are in the process of replacing three starters in the secondary, Chad Muma’s production at linebacker, both starters at defensive end, both quarterbacks, Xazavian Valladay’s production at running back, Isaiah Neyor’s production at wide receiver and three starters on the offensive line.

“I doubt whether I’m going to release a depth chart at the end of spring, and that is just the makeup of this team this year,” Bohl said. “This a fun team to coach simply because there are a lot of unknowns and so that is probably going to carry into fall camp.

“We’ll slot some guys in order to give some guys some different reps. But unless something clearly emerges, to where I know within a shadow of a doubt that this is our guy at some spot, we’re going to have competition throughout. I think that is going to be healthy with us.”

UW will put on full pads for Saturday’s closed practice.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

