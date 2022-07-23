Craig Bohl "privileged" to be Wyoming's head coach entering ninth season

LAS VEGAS – Craig Bohl will be linked to Lloyd Eaton this fall when he matches the infamous head coach for the longest tenure in the history of Wyoming’s football program, which began playing in 1893.

Bohl knows Paul Roach and knew the late Fritz Shurmur, former UW head coaches who were on Eaton’s staff during the best of times and the worst of times for the Cowboys in the 1960s.

“Obviously the football team was really a dynamic football team during that time and it was a dark history with mistakes that were made,” Bohl said of the Eaton era, which included three WAC championships, a Sugar Bowl appearance and the Black 14 incident.

Bob Davaney is the legendary coach Bohl is more comfortable talking about entering his ninth season in Laramie.

After posting a 35-10-5 record with four Skyline Conference championships during five seasons (1957-61) at UW, Devaney built a national powerhouse at Nebraska.

Bohl grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, watching Devaney’s Cornhuskers win two national championships and eight Big Eight titles. Devaney was also Nebraska’s athletic director when Bohl played and coached at his alma mater under Tom Osborne.

“It had a profound affect,” Bohl said of thinking about Devaney’s UW history when considering accepting the job in 2014. “It was a collection of a lot of things for me. Coach Devaney was our AD and at that time our athletic department was not nearly as big. So he and I used to sit outside in lawn chairs down at the Orange Bowl and he’d talk about his days at Wyoming.”

Devaney brought UW assistants Mike Corgan, John Melton and Jim Ross with him to Nebraska. He later added Gene Huey, a star running back and assistant for the Pokes under Eaton, to the Huskers’ staff.

“These guys were all icons. That had a big impact on me,” Bohl said. “Wyoming had recruited me when I was in high school, too. That year (1976) they went to the Fiesta Bowl, and so that had a big impact.”

Ninth-year magic?

Bohl was part of two national championships during his eight seasons as a Nebraska assistant, which included three as defensive coordinator, before becoming the head coach at North Dakota State.

After 11 seasons with the Bison, a program he transitioned from the Division II level into an FCS juggernaut, Bohl decided to leave Fargo for Laramie.

Entering the 2022 season, Bohl has a 45-50 overall record with four winning seasons and three bowl victories at UW.

The Cowboys made it to the Mountain West title game with Josh Allen in 2016 but still are chasing their first championship since sharing the 1993 WAC crown.

“Tom Osborne was at Nebraska 30 years. I was at NDSU for 11 years. I felt like there was not any more I was going to be able to do there,” Bohl said. “It wasn’t until our ninth year that we won a championship there.”

The Bison won three consecutive FCS championships (2011-13) before Bohl left for UW. Is the coach hinting of ninth-year championship magic with the Cowboys?

“I didn’t say anything,” Bohl responded with a sheepish grin during the MW media day event Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

‘It’s a privilege’

The Cowboys, coming off a chaotic offseason in which 15 players exited and eight players entered the program via the transfer portal, are picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division.

During spring practice, Bohl vowed to cultivate tighter relationships with his players.

Linebacker Easton Gibbs and running back Titus Swen, UW’s player representatives at MW media days, said the team chemistry has improved dramatically entering fall camp.

“He’s like an older uncle. He’s not hip to everything yet, but he’s trying to learn,” Swen said of Bohl adapting to the changes in the sport. “That’s what makes him a good coach is he’s trying to learn.”

Bohl is the first head coach in UW history to win three consecutive bowl games. The victory over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last December was a sweet ending to a bitter 7-6 campaign.

There was a time when Pokes fans would be content with a coach consistently delivering seven- and eight-win seasons capped with postseason celebrations.

That’s not the case for many paying customers after watching San Jose State and Utah State – two programs the MW poached from the WAC during the last realignment frenzy – win conference titles the past two seasons.

UW was one of the five schools, along with Air Force, BYU, Colorado State and Utah, that decided to break away from the 16-team WAC to form the MW in 1999.

“You want to have high expectations. It’s important to our state, it’s important to our school,” Bohl said. “I was happy we won seven games and it was great we won our bowl game and stuff. You look at some other marks. If you said eight years ago Wyoming would go to X number of bowl games and win seven games and beat Colorado State they would love it.

“That’s not where we’re at right now. And that’s a good thing.”

Bohl admits UW underachieved last season and points to complacency within the program as a primary reason why the team finished 2-6 in MW play.

The Cowboys are still going to lean on a strong running game and defense for as long as Bohl remains in charge.

There is some optimism the addition of Utah State quarterback transfer Andrew Peasley, who still has to beat out Hank Gibbs and Evan Svoboda during fall camp, will give UW its first consistent passing threat since Allen left for the NFL.

The Pokes lost in the 2016 MW title game and were in contention to get back again in 2017 with Allen and in 2019 with Sean Chambers before each QB went down with an injury.

“Believe me, nobody wants to win the whole damn thing more than I do,” Bohl said. “It ain’t easy. If we’re going to do it the Wyoming way, it’s not going to be a shortcut way. It may not be on your timetable. I get it.”

Bohl recalled attending a Cowboy Joe function in Gillette shortly after being hired by UW and laying out a long-term championship strategy.

“I talk about this five-year plan and this lady goes, ‘Listen, sonny, I ain’t going to be around here in five years. Better start winning now,’” Bohl said.

Only time will tell how many more years Bohl, who will turn 64 on Wednesday when the 2022 Pokes take the field for their first practice, will be on the sideline at War Memorial Stadium.

But there is still time to add a MW trophy to his legacy as a championship coach.

“It’s a privilege to be the head coach at Wyoming,” Bohl said. “It’s a daunting task, and we’re trying to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time, but it’s a privilege.”