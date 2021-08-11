Craig Bohl says Cowboys who attend team meetings have '100-percent vaccinations'

After a 2020 season that was first canceled before being resurrected for a shortened season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Wyoming football team is doing everything it can to avoid a similar situation this year.
The Cowboys finished 2-4 last season in a schedule comprised solely of Mountain West teams and had back-to-back home games against Air Force and Utah State in mid-November canceled because of COVID-19 issues within those teams.
With the Delta variant taking hold across the nation — there were 256 new coronavirus cases reported in Wyoming on Wednesday — the Cowboys are doing their part to stay healthy.
“In all of our meetings we have 100-percent vaccinations,” head coach Craig Bohl said after UW’s fifth practice of fall camp Wednesday. “That shows the commitment of our guys. That’s going to help us move forward if we want to have a chance to win the Mountain West Conference.
“At Wyoming we have to do everything we can. And for us to be able to meet and function as a football team is going to be imperative. I think we’re at 96 percent overall.
“This is not about a political issue, this is about trying to win football games. These are the steps that we have taken and I applaud our team for doing so. I think it’s going to be imperative that we’re able to move forward with this vain.”
O-line, DBs impress
Bohl offered praise for both the offensive line and the defensive backs after the practice. The Cowboys return all five starters on the O-line, including All-Mountain West center Keegan Cryder, and a number of veterans with starting experience in the secondary.
“We had a pretty grind-out practice,” Bohl said. “We worked on pass under pressure and I was really pleased with our No. 1 offensive line. I think they’ve got some really good understanding.
“On the flip side I thought our secondary did a really good job of coverage. We probably didn’t have as many completions as what I would have wanted offensively, but I think we need to note that our secondary and underneath coverage is pretty good.”
Of note
Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, a redshirt freshman from Natrona County High School, was unable to finish practice after sustaining what Bohl called, “a little bit of a shoulder injury.” Bertagnole was fourth on the team with 31 tackles last season and added 6.5 tackles for loss.
Bohl added that freshman long snapper/linebacker Read Sunn was also unable to finish practice, although he didn’t offer any specifics.
The Cowboys will have Mountain West and Big 12 officials at practice Friday and for the scrimmage on Saturday. It’s the first time this fall UW will have officials on the field.
