Craig Bohl says Cowboys who attend team meetings have '100-percent vaccinations'

After a 2020 season that was first canceled before being resurrected for a shortened season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Wyoming football team is doing everything it can to avoid a similar situation this year.

The Cowboys finished 2-4 last season in a schedule comprised solely of Mountain West teams and had back-to-back home games against Air Force and Utah State in mid-November canceled because of COVID-19 issues within those teams.

With the Delta variant taking hold across the nation — there were 256 new coronavirus cases reported in Wyoming on Wednesday — the Cowboys are doing their part to stay healthy.

“In all of our meetings we have 100-percent vaccinations,” head coach Craig Bohl said after UW’s fifth practice of fall camp Wednesday. “That shows the commitment of our guys. That’s going to help us move forward if we want to have a chance to win the Mountain West Conference.

“At Wyoming we have to do everything we can. And for us to be able to meet and function as a football team is going to be imperative. I think we’re at 96 percent overall.