Craig Bohl says Wyoming will be in 'great shape' at RB for Arizona Bowl

LARAMIE – Who is going to play running back for Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl?

It was the first question posed to Craig Bohl on Thursday during the head coach’s first media availability since his postgame press conference following the regular-season finale.

Since the Cowboys’ 30-0 loss at Fresno State on Nov. 25, 1,000-yard rusher Titus Swen was dismissed from the team and projected bowl starter Joey Braasch entered the transfer portal.

Both Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James will miss the matchup with Ohio on Dec. 30 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson (2:30 p.m., Barstool Sports) due to injuries.

Bohl has decided not to tip his hand to the Bobcats (9-4) from the Mid-American Conference.

“We’re going to hold our cards pretty close to the vest,” Bohl said. “We’ll be in great shape, but I’m not going to divulge that. You’ll find out on game day.”

Redshirt freshman Jordon Vaughn, true freshman LJ Richardson and walk-on fullback Dalton Strouss are the healthy holdovers who are expected to get the bulk of carries in practices leading up to the bowl.

UW ranks 37th in rushing yards (187.8 per game) entering the postseason.

Quarterback Andrew Peasley, despite losing No. 1 wide receiver Joshua Cobbs to the portal, will have an opportunity to provide some more balance in the passing game against Ohio, which is 130th out of 131 FBS teams in passing yards allowed (293.7 per game).

“Without question we need to throw the ball better,” Bohl said. UW averaged 127.8 yards passing (125th) during the regular season. “More than anything else we’ve got to score points. Throwing the ball does open up an opportunity to do that. We certainly need to be more balanced to what we were. …

“Bowl games give us a great opportunity to look where we’re at.”

UW’s defense will have to replace two starters, cornerback Cam Stone and defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho, who are seeking transfers.

Bohl and his staff are blending younger players, including the true freshmen, into practices while also spending time recruiting ahead of next Wednesday’s early signing day.

The Pokes’ 2023 class currently has 11 verbal commitments.

“You take a look around the country at the lay of the landscape, there’s guys coming and going constantly,” Bohl said of the portal attrition. “For an older guy like myself to evolve, I wouldn’t say it has been a pleasurable challenge, but it certainly has been a challenge. So, we’ve composed practices to highlight the guys that are out there.”

Bohl expects UW’s recruiting class to grow in the coming days, but the staff is also considering adding more experienced players from the portal or the junior-college ranks at positions of need.

The Pokes are hoping to use the Arizona Bowl as a springboard into the 2023 season when UW will play seven home games, including the opener against Texas Tech, and five road games.

“We’re looking at what we need to do well, what we need to adjust and then inserting some players who we may not normally be in position to play,” Bohl said. “We’re going to look at that as a big advantage as we get going into this next ’23 football season.”