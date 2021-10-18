Craig Bohl undecided on starting quarterback for Wyoming Cowboys next game

Chambers, the starter through the first six games of the season, was 8-for-23 passing for 111 yards with three interceptions and a lost fumble against the Bulldogs.

The offense has not scored since Chambers’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor with 15 seconds remaining in the first half of the Mountain West Conference opener at Air Force.

The Cowboys (4-2, 0-2 MWC) were outscored 10-0 in the second half of the 24-14 loss at Falcon Stadium before last week’s shut out, UW’s first since Oct. 9, 2010 (45-0 by TCU).

“I know the guy pretty well. He does respond,” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said of his expectations of Chambers this week. “My biggest thing is pulling the trigger isn’t the issue. He’s getting through some progressions quick, so that’s not a confidence thing. But what is telling is that there’s just a little bit of edge about him in the pocket.

“We’ve got to continue to work hard with him to feel more comfortable about the looks that we’re giving him in practice and how they’re going to correlate to the game.”