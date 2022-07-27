Craig Bohl wants Wyoming Cowboys to embrace the grind as fall camp begins

LARAMIE – Craig Bohl’s message for the Cowboys on the first day of fall camp was simple.

Get ready to work.

Wyoming’s ninth-year head coach celebrated his 64th birthday with a morning cup of coffee and a fresh start with a new team following last season’s sour 7-6 finish.

“If we’re going to be the type of team we need to be, there’s no Knute Rockne speech or silver bullet,” Bohl said. “It’s going to be: Put your hand in the dirt and get better. That’s the only way I know to do it, but it works.

“We’re going to methodically go through camp. It will be a grinder.”

Bohl was pleased with the way the first-string offensive line and defensive ends performed during Wednesday's practice.

Malique Singleton caught the coach’s eye with an acrobatic interception and could see the field as a true freshman at the nickel position.

Starting running back Titus Swen also earned more praise from Bohl, a theme that continues from spring practice and the recent Mountain West media day event in Las Vegas.

“He’s one of the most athletic dudes I’ve been around,” quarterback Andrew Peasley said of Swen. “Explosive. He’s going to be very special this year.”

Peasley said he has gained 14 pounds of muscle since first joining the program in January.

The Utah State transfer is the favorite to start the Week 0 opener on Aug. 27 at Illinois, but Hank Gibbs, Evan Svoboda, Jayden Clemons and true freshman Caden Becker all have an opportunity to make a move.

“Take advantage of the repetition,” Bohl said. “We’ve got five quarterbacks out there. Sooner or later we’re not going to be able to rep five quarterbacks all that time. When you have an opportunity to get 11-on-11 work you’ve got to take advantage. I’ve talked to them about that.”

Bohl said he “failed” last season in leading a veteran team that current players have described as being individualistic.

The Pokes have been raving about the improved chemistry throughout the roster after 15 players left via the transfer portal.

“We need to play cohesively as a team, re-dedicating what type of culture we want to have,” Bohl said. “You can have meetings, you can have T-shirts. But it comes down to what goes on in the locker room, what goes on on the field and the mentality you have.

“I’m glad our players have echoed that. What’s going to have to happen is it’s going to get put in play.”