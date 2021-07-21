Craig Bohl welcomes 'semblance of normality' as Wyoming football season draws near

Quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams also return after dealing with injuries last year. Chambers (6-3, 225), who suffered a broken left fibula on the third play from scrimmage in last season’s opener at Nevada, ended spring camp as QB1 after receiving a clean bill of health. It was the third season-ending injury for Chambers. Williams came on in relief of Chambers each of the past two seasons, including leading UW to a victory over Georgia State in the 2019 Arizona Bowl.

“Both of them had a great offseason,” Bohl said. “We named a starter, but that doesn’t mean things are entrenched in stone. Both of those guys had a great summer and guys have rallied around them. We’re going to be deeper than we ever have been and to have two quarterbacks that experienced is certainly going to be something that we’re going to lean on heavily.”

Chambers and Williams, and the entire offense, have a new man in charge after Tim Polasek replaced longtime offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brent Vigen, who was named the head coach at Montana State in the offseason. Polasek, who worked with Bohl at North Dakota State, most recently was the offensive line coach at Iowa. Polasek will be charged with re-engineering an offense that has produced one of the nation’s best rushing attacks but has struggled in the passing game.