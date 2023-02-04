LARAMIE – Craig Bohl will be entering his 10th season at Wyoming with a pep in his step.

The return of 20 of the 22 starters from the Arizona Bowl, fused with the addition of key transfers and the 2023 recruiting class, has Bohl eager to get back on the field.

UW starts spring practice on March 28 with the annual Brown and Gold game set for April 29 at War Memorial Stadium.

“I don’t know if I’ve had as much enthusiasm going into spring football as what I have,” Bohl said.

The Cowboys, who suffered significant attrition a year ago via the transfer portal, finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West in 2022 with one of the youngest rosters in the FBS.

UW was in conference title contention until the crushing last-second loss to Boise State in the home finale.

“I think we’ve shown we’re competitive in our league and we’re knocking on the door,” Bohl said. “What do we have to do to knock the door down? That starts with our winter conditioning and then spring football.”

The Pokes need to improve the passing game to close the gap with the best programs in the MW.

UW won seven games despite ranking 125th out of 131 FBS teams in passing yards (132.2 per game) and 122nd in yards per pass attempt (5.7).

Starting quarterback Andrew Peasley is returning after completing just 52.4% of his passes for 1,574 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Backup Jayden Clemons, who threw the game-winning touchdown at Colorado State and the game-losing interception against Boise State, will also be back.

There will be some speedy new skill players for the quarterbacks to lean on with Northern Illinois running back transfer Harrison Waylee signing in December and wide receiver transfers Ayir Asante (Holy Cross) and Devin Boddie (Vanderbilt) signing on Wednesday.

Running backs Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James played well behind NFL-bound starter Titus Swen until getting injured late in the season. Jordon Vaughn rushed for two touchdowns in the Arizona Bowl, which was his first career start.

Tight end Treyton Welch (five touchdowns) was Peasley’s favorite target last season. Wide receivers Wyatt Wieland, Will Pelissier, Alex Brown, Ryan Marquez, Jaylen Sargent and Caleb Merritt accrued experience in 2022 following the transfer of Isaiah Neyor to Texas.

Right tackle Frank Crum leads an experienced offensive line that includes emerging standouts Nofoafia Tulafono (center), Emmanuel Pregnon (guard) and Jack Walsh (guard). Caden Barnett and four-star 2022 recruit Deshawn Woods will compete for starting spots with left tackle Eric Abojei and left guard Zach Watts graduating.

“We’re going to throw the ball more,” Bohl said. “But we’re still going to have that tailback back there also.”

UW’s defense is loaded with the return of 18 players from the '22 two-deep.

Easton Gibbs played well stepping in for All-American Chad Muma at middle linebacker, finishing with 121 tackles, including 9.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Defensive ends DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders combined for 15.0 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss. Sabastian Harsh and Alabama transfer Keelan Cox should more than make up for the loss of Oluwaseyi Omotosho (transferred to Oregon State) after suffering season-ending injuries during fall camp.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole are perhaps the best interior combination in the MW and there is quality depth behind them with the return of Gavin Meyer, Caleb Robinson, Ethan Drewes and Ben Florentine.

The Pokes also return Shae Suiaunoa and Cole DeMarzo at weak-side linebacker; Wrook Brown, Buck Coors and Malique Singleton at nickelback; Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell at cornerback; and Wyett Ekeler and Isaac White at safety.

Junior college transfer Tyrecus Davis and sophomore Kolbey Taylor add depth at cornerback with starter Cam Stone transferring to MW rival Hawaii.

UW’s special teams should also be strong with placekicker John Hoyland, punter/holder Clayton Stewart and long snapper Carson York all returning.

Bohl did not lose any on-field assistants to the coaching carousel this cycle.

“The stars have aligned. Our coaches are intact,” Bohl said. “They see the optimism of this next year and, quite frankly, I do as well. You have an engaged coaching staff. It’s a little bit unique for me. I was telling my wife, Leah, typically you’re running through and you’re interviewing guys to hire.

“For us to be able to roll up our sleeves and start preparation for spring football with everybody intact in their role, and they know each other, and they know where our strengths are, I think it’s going to give us a great springboard into 2023.”

The Cowboys will open the season on Sept. 2 against Texas Tech at War Memorial Stadium.