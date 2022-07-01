Dave Walsh announces retirement after 38 years as 'Voice of the Cowboys'

Dave Walsh, who has been the 'Voice of the Cowboys' for University of Wyoming football and basketball for the past 38 years, announced his retirement Friday.

Walsh took for for Larry Birleffi as the play-by-play announcer for Cowboys basketball prior to the 1984 season and assumed the same duties for UW football beginning with the 1985 season.

"Seeing Dave (Walsh) step away completely is difficult for someone like me who grew up listening to Dave tell the great stories of Wyoming football and basketball," University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman said in a release. "On behalf of our athletics department and as a fan myself, I want to thank Dave for his outstanding work for the past 38 years. He has been a great ambassador of UW Athletics, and we will be forever grateful."

Walsh stepped away from calling UW basketball games two years ago, with Reece Monaco taking over the play-by-play duties. Monaco, who has served as the sideline announcer for Cowboys football in recent years, will move up to the booth and become just the third person to be the "Voice of the Cowboys" since 1947.

"I am incredibly honored," Monaco said in a release. "My first experience with Wyoming football and basketball was listening to Dave Walsh and Kevin McKinney. Dave is and will always be the 'Voice of the Cowboys' to an entire generation of Cowboys fans and will be greatly missed by me and the fans who have grown to love his amazing voice. Dave is a friend and mentor, and to say I have big shoes to fill is an understatement."

Monaco will continue to work alongside color commentator Kevin McKinney, who will begin his 50th year broadcasting UW games this fall.

Walsh is a nine-time Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year as selected by his peers of the National Association of Sportswriters and Sportscasters. He was inducted into the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters (WAB) Hall of Fame in 2015 and into the UW Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. In 2020, Walsh was named the recipient of the National Football Foundation Chris Schenkel Award, which has been presented annually since 1996 to individuals who have had long, distinguished careers broadcasting college football with direct ties to a specific university. He became only the 26th recipient of that national award.

"It has been a privilege to be the 'Voice of the Cowboys' for 38 years," Walsh said in the release. "I truly feel like I've had the best play-by-play job in America. The people of Wyoming have been fantastic to me and my family. I feel truly blessed to have enjoyed so many wonderful relationships with fans, players, coaches and athletic support staff through the years, as well as sharing great relationships with other broadcasters around our state and around the country."

With Monaco replacing Walsh as the lay-by-play announcer, former UW football player and longtime Wyoming radio personality Erick Pauley will take over Monaco's duties as the sideline reporter.

