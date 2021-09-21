Dawaiian McNeely adds even more depth to Wyoming Cowboys run game

LARAMIE – Xazavian Valladay thinks it’s a fresh idea.
Wyoming’s star running back, who led the Mountain West in rushing yards (110.0 per game) and all-purpose yards (124.1 per game) in 2020, doesn’t mind sharing the load this season.
During the Cowboys’ 45-12 mauling of Ball State last Saturday, Valladay finished with a team-high 14 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Regular backups Titus Swen (10 carries, 43 yards) and Trey Smith (one reception, 15 yards) also contributed to UW’s most impressive win of the season.
But it was fourth-string running back Dawaiian McNeely who stole the spotlight and perhaps surprised the reigning Mid-American Conference champions with six bruising carries for 48 yards (8.0 yards per attempt) and his first career touchdown.
“I was very juiced up when Dawaiian got a chance to score,” Valladay said. “We always talked about it, that his time would come. Every guy in the room’s time will come, you’ve just got to wait for your number to be called. Everybody was juiced up for him.”
McNeely, who had 14 carries for 55 yards in five appearances last season, gave UW a 24-0 lead with his 16-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter.
The sophomore from Ceres, California, has been patiently waiting for his moment to shine since redshirting during the 2019 season when Valladay (1,265 yards), Swen (337 yards) and Smith (227 yards) combined for 1,829 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“I just knew my time would come and my name would be called at some point,” McNeely said. “Those guys are definitely good people to look up to. They just have a lot of experience with the game that they pass down to those younger guys. It definitely helps.”
UW running backs coach Gordie Haug said McNeely earned his spot in what is now a four-back rotation by practicing at a high level and demonstrating his knowledge of offensive coordinator Tim Polasek’s schemes.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound McNeely also adds some size off the bench that is difficult for tiring defensive players to handle.
“He kind of brings the different elements of physical running to the table,” Haug said. “He got his opportunity and he did some good things. … They’re all competitive guys and they all want to play and they all want to get the ball. He’s been patient and it’s been awesome to be able to get him some carries and all those guys carries.”
The Cowboys (3-0) should be able to spread the touches all the way down the depth chart against UConn on Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
The Huskies (0-4) are 123rd in rushing yards allowed (241.5 per game), 125th in total yards allowed (491.8) and 128th in points allowed (46.0) out of 130 FBS teams.
UW is averaging 173.0 yards rushing (58th), 373.3 total yards (83rd) and 38.0 points (35th) this season.
“I feel like depth is going to be a big thing for us this season. We can keep everybody fresh,” McNeely said. “Everybody in our running back room has a different style of running, so I feel like that will keep the defense on their toes.”
Valladay has rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns this season, bringing his career totals to 2,450 yards and 16 touchdowns. He needs 84 yards against UConn to pass Shaun Wick (2,533 yards, 2012-16) for sixth place on UW’s all-time list.
The all-MWC first-team running back has made it clear that his main goals for the 2021 season are to help the Cowboys win a conference championship and prove to NFL scouts that he can be a more durable player.
Sharing the load with at least three other running backs will help keep Valladay’s body fresher than in past seasons when he carried the load.
“That’s kind of the plan that we set forth,” Haug said. “Being able to just get him through an entire season healthy and playing when it really matters.
“To play these guys and do what we can to have a stable of running backs and get the ball in their hands and do stuff they all do well and, that’s going to help the team win some games.”
