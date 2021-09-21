Dawaiian McNeely adds even more depth to Wyoming Cowboys run game

UW is averaging 173.0 yards rushing (58th), 373.3 total yards (83rd) and 38.0 points (35th) this season.

“I feel like depth is going to be a big thing for us this season. We can keep everybody fresh,” McNeely said. “Everybody in our running back room has a different style of running, so I feel like that will keep the defense on their toes.”

Valladay has rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns this season, bringing his career totals to 2,450 yards and 16 touchdowns. He needs 84 yards against UConn to pass Shaun Wick (2,533 yards, 2012-16) for sixth place on UW’s all-time list.

The all-MWC first-team running back has made it clear that his main goals for the 2021 season are to help the Cowboys win a conference championship and prove to NFL scouts that he can be a more durable player.

Sharing the load with at least three other running backs will help keep Valladay’s body fresher than in past seasons when he carried the load.

“That’s kind of the plan that we set forth,” Haug said. “Being able to just get him through an entire season healthy and playing when it really matters.

“To play these guys and do what we can to have a stable of running backs and get the ball in their hands and do stuff they all do well and, that’s going to help the team win some games.”

