LARAMIE – Dawaiian McNeely has been persistent in overcoming injuries and patient in his development over the last four years.

It feels like the Wyoming offense is now running on “Dawaiian time” with McNeely entering fall camp healthy and at the top of the depth chart.

“One hundred percent,” McNeely said when ask if he’s ready to finally be RB1. “But we have a very solid running back room, and I’m excited for everybody in there. But I feel that way, 100 percent.”

McNeely said he isn't currently dealing with any medical issues after playing last season with a cast on one hand due to nerve damage in his thumb.

The fifth-year junior finished with 356 yards and one touchdown but missed three games in 2022 due to injuries, including the regular-season finale at Fresno State and against Ohio in the Arizona Bowl after dislocating his collarbone in the painful loss to Boise State.

The coaching staff had to replenish the position after Titus Swen’s dismissal and the transfers of Joey Braasch and Jordan Vaughn.

Harrison Waylee is also expected to play a significant role for the Pokes, but the Northern Illinois transfer is not currently practicing and expected to miss the first two games of the season while recovering from offseason knee surgery. D.Q. James is back on the field but still not cleared for contact as he makes his way back from a torn ACL.

The Cowboys need the 6-foot-2, 208-pound McNeely to be the focal point in the backfield when they host Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS).

“I really believe so,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “Dawaiian is a talented football player. He has always produced. He has had a hard time being able to finish out the year because he has been injured. He has made a pin-pointed effort to put on some lean muscle mass and some bulk. He is as heavy as he has ever been, which we believe is going to help him. His numbers are still good, and he was running really well (during Wednesday’s practice).”

McNeely, who is from Ceres, California, joined the program as a true freshman in 2019. After a redshirt year, he played in five games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In 2021, he appeared in 11 games rotating behind Xazavian Valladay and Swen.

In 23 total games played, McNeely has 81 carries for 470 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns.

So why did McNeely decide to patiently wait for his turn instead of jumping in the portal?

“You’ve just got to stay down until you come up, for real. It’s a grind mentality,” McNeely said. “Laramie in general is just a tough place, so it just teaches you to be tougher. Like the coaches say, the ones that stay will become champions. I honestly believe that.”

If Bohl is going to break through and lead UW to its first MW championship, McNeely will likely have to help drag the run-first offense over the hump.

After essentially taking handoffs from quarterback Andrew Peasley with one hand last season, McNeely said he won’t be wearing a cast this fall, which will keep his mind clearer when looking for holes in the defense to run through.

“No club, two hands this year,” McNeely said. “It just presented new challenges. It was the first time in my career taking handoffs one-handed. That’s just nerve-racking. In college football, ball security is basically the most important thing for a running back.”

UW still has plenty of depth at running back. Redshirt freshman LJ Richardson and sophomore Sam Scott are ready to make an impact, junior Jeremy Hollingsworth is back after missing last season with a torn ACL, junior college transfer Jamari Ferrell has been added to the roster and the staff is excited about the future with true freshmen Keany Parks and Tyler Jacklich.

But fans should expect to see No. 3 – McNeely made the switch from the No. 30 he wore the previous four seasons – lined up behind Peasley early and often in 2023.

“It could be a big year for me, but not only just for me but basically the whole offense and defense,” McNeely said. “I’m really excited about the offense and what we have to show people this year.”