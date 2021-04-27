'Dead set' on Wyoming, QB commit Caden Becker taking the lead on Cowboys' 2022 class

Two weeks ago, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder was committed to another Group of Five school, Northern Illinois. South Dakota, an FCS program, was the only other school that had offered him a scholarship at the time, but Becker said there were always two other FBS offers that, if he ever got them, could change his mind: Iowa and Wyoming.

UW has been keeping tabs on him for a while, but Becker said the Cowboys “weren’t seriously talking to me” until earlier this year. On April 19, with Becker’s commitment to NIU barely two months old, UW coach Craig Bohl called Becker with the good news.

“Wyoming just offered me first,” Becker said. “I knew whichever one would be the first one to offer me, I would just take and kind of be set on it and run with it.”

Two days later, Becker flipped his commitment to UW. In a Twitter post announcing his decommitment from NIU, he thanked Huskies coach Thomas Hammock and other members of NIU’s staff for the opportunity they gave him, but Becker said UW is where he wants to be.