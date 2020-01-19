Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, two other assistants leaving Wyoming for Wazzu

LARAMIE -- Three Wyoming football assistants are making the jump to the Power Five level.
Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, defensive run-game coordinator AJ Cooper and cornerbacks coach John Richardson are leaving to join Nick Rolovich's staff at Washington State, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl announced in a statement Sunday. Rolovich is in the process of filling out his first staff at Wazzu after being hired away from Hawaii earlier this month.
All three helped morph Wyoming's defense into one of the Mountain West's best in recent years. Cooper and Richardson were on Wyoming's staff throughout Bohl's six-year tenure after coming with him from North Dakota State while Dickert coached the Cowboys' safeties for two years before being promoted to defensive coordinator after last season when Scottie Hazelton left for the same position at Kansas State.
Like all other assistants other than associate head coach and offensive coordinator Brent Vigen, Dickert, Cooper and Richardson were on one-year contracts that run through Feb. 29. Dickert had the highest base salary of the three at $250,008, but should any of their base salaries at Washington State surpass what they were making at Wyoming, Wyoming would no longer be required to pay them, according to each of their employment contracts with the school.
Washington State had not officially announced their hires as of Sunday afternoon.
In Dickert's lone season calling the plays, Wyoming finished second in the MW and 11th nationally against the run (107.1 yards per game). The Cowboys will enter next season having not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 14 straight games. Wyoming was also 11th nationally in scoring defense (17.8 points per game), sixth in red-zone defense, 43rd in total defense and tied for 33rd in turnover margin.
It was the second straight season Wyoming has ranked in the top 25 nationally in run defense. The Cowboys also finished the 2018 season ranked 19th in total yards allowed and tied for 28th in the points allowed. In Week 6 of that season, Wyoming held Rolovich's offense at Hawaii -- one that averaged 31 points per game -- to 14 points below its season average in a 17-13 loss in Honolulu.
Before his promotion, Dickert helped develop safeties Andrew Wingard, Marcus Epps and Alijah Halliburton. Wingard and Epps finished as two of the top 11 tacklers in program history before moving on to the NFL while Halliburton led the MW in tackles this season. Richardson helped develop former cornerback Rico Gafford, now a receiver in the NFL, as well as Tyler Hall, a three-time all-MW honorable mention selection.
Cooper also doubled as the Cowboys' co-special teams coordinator. Former kicker Cooper Rothe became Wyoming's all-time leading scorer before running out of eligibility following this season while former receiver Austin Conway finished second in the MW and 14th nationally in punt return average (10.4) this season. He also helped develop all-MW defensive end Carl Granderson, who just finished his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints.
The Cowboys have also lost a pair of defensive graduate assistants, Adam Pilapil (Kansas State) and Jalen Ortiz (Oregon), this offseason.
