Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, two other assistants leaving Wyoming for Wazzu

In Dickert's lone season calling the plays, Wyoming finished second in the MW and 11th nationally against the run (107.1 yards per game). The Cowboys will enter next season having not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 14 straight games. Wyoming was also 11th nationally in scoring defense (17.8 points per game), sixth in red-zone defense, 43rd in total defense and tied for 33rd in turnover margin.

It was the second straight season Wyoming has ranked in the top 25 nationally in run defense. The Cowboys also finished the 2018 season ranked 19th in total yards allowed and tied for 28th in the points allowed. In Week 6 of that season, Wyoming held Rolovich's offense at Hawaii -- one that averaged 31 points per game -- to 14 points below its season average in a 17-13 loss in Honolulu.

Before his promotion, Dickert helped develop safeties Andrew Wingard, Marcus Epps and Alijah Halliburton. Wingard and Epps finished as two of the top 11 tacklers in program history before moving on to the NFL while Halliburton led the MW in tackles this season. Richardson helped develop former cornerback Rico Gafford, now a receiver in the NFL, as well as Tyler Hall, a three-time all-MW honorable mention selection.