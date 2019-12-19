DT Javaree Jackson dismissed from Wyoming's football team

LARAMIE -- Javaree Jackson started 11 games during the regular season for Wyoming. Now the junior defensive tackle is no longer a part of the program.

Jackson has been dismissed from the team, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said Thursday. Bohl announced Jackson had been suspended indefinitely earlier in the week but declined to comment further.

Bohl again wouldn't discuss specifics Thursday, and details surrounding Jackson's dismissal aren't clear. Jackson's name has not appeared in local court documents or the Albany County Detention Center booking log as of Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet Jackson sent out Thursday afternoon, the 6-foot-5, 276-pounder thanked the University of Wyoming for giving him the opportunity to continue his football career.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Thank you to everyone that was there for me! Best of luck to all," part of Jackson's tweet read.