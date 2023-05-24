LARAMIE – The countdown to kickoff for Wyoming is inside 100 days.

On this week’s Pokescast episode, the Star-Tribune’s Ryan Thorburn takes an early peek at the Pokes’ Sept. 2 game against Texas Tech with Chris Level, publisher of Red Raider Sports.

The Cowboys have opened as 14-point underdogs to the Red Raiders from the Big 12, who check in at No. 20 on ESPN’s post-spring top-25 ranking.

During Joey McGuire’s first season as head coach, Texas Tech defeated both Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first time in program history.

The Red Raiders finished 8-5 overall with a victory over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. The Cowboys finished 7-6 overall with a loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl.

Here are some excerpts from the podcast:

Thorburn: What is the excitement level now that (McGuire) has proven he can coach at this level?

Level: I think Joey was a bit of an outside-the-box hire. You fire a 5-3 head coach (Matt Wells) and then you hire a coach that really is not even a coordinator or a head coach. So, (athletics director) Kirby Hocutt had to raise his hand and say, ‘Yes, I did.’ But what people in this state knew was that he was a known quantity amongst all Texas high school football coaches. The recruiting ground is very fertile here and he had been at Baylor for five years. He learned under Matt Rhule and he was heavily involved in them winning a Big 12 championship. I don’t really know if anybody could have envisioned that he kind of gotten this thing flipped and people as excited as they are right now about the trajectory and the direction of where this program is headed. …

Thorburn: Do you think (Oregon transfer) Tyler Shough will be the starting quarterback and does he have the home opener in Lubbock against the Ducks circled?

Level: I do think he will be the starting quarterback. I can’t say that for sure. I think Behren Morton is really good. I think the age difference and experience level and the way Tyler finished up last season, it’s a lot to overcome if you’re Behren Morton. Behren Morton is clearly the future, and I think everybody understands that, but Tyler, really his only issue since he got to Lubbock is just being able to stay healthy. … I’d be willing to bet you nobody on either side of this thought when Shough left Oregon to go to Texas Tech that they would play that game as scheduled or put two and two together that Tyler Shough would still be at Texas Tech at the point, but it’s pretty fascinating. A lot will be made of that game the weekend after the Wyoming game when Oregon comes to Lubbock. If you’re Joey, you’ve got to be a bit careful with your team and with Tyler and everything so people aren’t so focused on that home opener that they look past the trip to Laramie. …

Thorburn: Do you think the Red Raiders will be ranked in the preseason AP poll when they come to Laramie?

Level: They certainly could. We’ve seen everything from (national college football writer) Brett McMurphy, last week I guess he projected Texas Tech to win the Big 12 and go to the Cotton Bowl. Then I’ve seen some other top 25s where they’re not listed. I think at worst they’re going to be projected to be an upper half Big 12 team. Now I say upper half, this league is now at 14 teams. I think they’re probably a top five or six Big 12 team on paper. Some people will view them closer to fifth or sixth and others will view them closer to first or second. That’s I guess why they play them but there’s absolutely a chance. There’s just not a lot of weaknesses here on this football team.

Thorburn: What is your favorite Mike Leach story?

Level: You wouldn’t be talking to me right now if it wasn’t for Mike. He called me back in 2005 or 2006 and he asked me to host his coach’s show. So, I’ve been hosting the football coach’s show at Texas Tech ever since then. I think a lot of Mike. He is responsible for so many changes in just the sport of football in the way it’s played in the state of Texas at the high school level, the way the Big 12 started playing it. He had a guy like Wes Welker that changed the way that position was viewed in the NFL that really is still in place. One of my favorite things was he would show up late to his own show, this isn’t abnormal, but what was fascinating to me was he would always show up and really you’re there to talk about his team and all those things and he just wanted to talk about anything you wanted to other than football. … I miss him. He was so good for football. He’s a hall of famer in every sense of the word, he wasn’t perfect, but I appreciate you bringing him up because he is from Cody, Wyoming, and he’d always talk about that, too.