Eight-game spring football season being recommended for postponed conferences

The recommendations must be approved by the Division I Council, which is scheduled to meet again Sept. 16.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, who chairs the oversight committee, told ESPN the committee’s recommendation is designed to give those conferences flexibility to complete their respective seasons. Leagues that start earlier than the spring would be able to schedule additional games within the 13-week span, but conferences that wait until the spring would be limited to eight games.

Lyons told ESPN the April 17 deadline for conferences to complete their seasons is “key because we’re trying to get it to where there’s enough time between the last competition and starting back in August and having a normal ‘21-22 football season.

“There’s expectation that the coaches, the conferences and the medical experts work through what the spring and competition would look like from a health-and-safety standpoint.”

Exactly how a spring season on that kind of timeline would work for a program like Wyoming remains to be seen. UW athletic director Tom Burman has voiced concern about the Cowboys starting a spring season before March, which is when UW normally begins spring football practice.