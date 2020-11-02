Election Day brings a rare day off for Wyoming's players amid game prep

“I feel like I’ve talked about it mainly to the guys in the linebacker room, and we’ve definitely talked about voting because it’s important,” linebacker Charles Hicks said. “So I feel like all of us are going to go do that as a group and figure that out.”

In an effort to make up for the time UW will lose Tuesday, Bohl said the Cowboys’ coaches were “grinding away” on preparations for CSU less than seven hours after UW’s game against Hawaii ended around 11:15 on Friday night. The Cowboys practiced Sunday and Monday.

“And we’ve made some accommodations to try to work ahead on what we would normally do (Tuesday),” Bohl said. “We’re going to honor the fact that the NCAA has set this day aside for our players to exercise their ability to vote.”

Swen opts out

Running back Titus Swen won’t play for UW this season after deciding to opt out, Bohl said.

Swen did not make the trip to Nevada for the Cowboys’ opener and didn’t suit up against Hawaii because of coronavirus-related issues, which Bohl revealed last week. Bohl didn’t specify whether Swen had tested positive or if he was in isolation as the result of being a close contact.