Election Day brings a rare day off for Wyoming's players amid game prep

LARAMIE --Wyoming is going through another short week of preparation for Thursday’s Border War. Yet the Cowboys won’t be practicing Tuesday.
Neither will Colorado State.
In fact, no Division I teams will be taking part in any athletic-related activities on Election Day. That’s because the NCAA recently adopted legislation prohibiting practices, competitions or any other team activities on the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 every year starting this week.
College sports’ governing body made the move with the idea of increasing opportunities for Division I athletes to take part in civic engagement, including voting.
“We talked about really making a difference,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “We live in a great country, and to exercise your vote is important. We’ve emphasized that a great deal (with our players), and hopefully our players participate in that.”
Many Americans will head to their local polling stations Tuesday to cast their respective votes for president. Incumbent Donald Trump is once again running on the Republican ticket while Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee.
“I feel like I’ve talked about it mainly to the guys in the linebacker room, and we’ve definitely talked about voting because it’s important,” linebacker Charles Hicks said. “So I feel like all of us are going to go do that as a group and figure that out.”
In an effort to make up for the time UW will lose Tuesday, Bohl said the Cowboys’ coaches were “grinding away” on preparations for CSU less than seven hours after UW’s game against Hawaii ended around 11:15 on Friday night. The Cowboys practiced Sunday and Monday.
“And we’ve made some accommodations to try to work ahead on what we would normally do (Tuesday),” Bohl said. “We’re going to honor the fact that the NCAA has set this day aside for our players to exercise their ability to vote.”
Swen opts out
Running back Titus Swen won’t play for UW this season after deciding to opt out, Bohl said.
Swen did not make the trip to Nevada for the Cowboys’ opener and didn’t suit up against Hawaii because of coronavirus-related issues, which Bohl revealed last week. Bohl didn’t specify whether Swen had tested positive or if he was in isolation as the result of being a close contact.
Swen was UW’s third-leading rusher last season (337 yards) despite missing the last seven games because of a knee injury. His absence leaves redshirt freshman Dawaiian McNeely as the Cowboys’ No. 3 running back behind Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith.
“He’s taken some reps in practice,” Bohl said of McNeely. “We were actually going to insert him in the (Hawaii) game, but at that time, we were pretty far along and wanted to make sure we had the other two that were out there.”
Crall still out; Holt doubtful
Senior defensive end Garrett Crall will miss his third straight game to start the season as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery. Without Crall available for the Border War, redshirt freshman Jaylen Pate is in line to get his third career start.
“We’re in hopes to have (Crall) pretty doggone soon,” Bohl said. “I think he was running (Sunday), but he has not had any padded work or anything like that, so he will not be playing.”
Defensive tackle Ravontae Holt is also doubtful to play against CSU, Bohl said. Holt, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL, left the Hawaii game in the first half with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return.
Should Holt not be able to go Thursday, Casper native Jordan Bertagnole, who’s been Holt’s primary backup, would likely get his first career start. Bertagnole had a career-high seven tackles last week.
Chambers has surgery
Bohl said Sean Chambers recently had surgery to repair his fractured left fibula, officially ending his season. The hope, Bohl added, is that the Cowboys’ sophomore quarterback will be ready for spring practice.
“I was told maybe 10 to 12 weeks (of recovery time) after the surgery,” Bohl said. “They felt like it went well. There was no ligament damage in there, which we were concerned about. I know he was concerned about that.”
It’s the third season-ending injury in as many seasons for Chambers, though he’s staying involved with the team in other ways. Chambers, one of UW’s four team captains, rode a scooter out to midfield to represent the Cowboys for the coin toss prior to the Hawaii game.
