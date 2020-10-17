Esaias Gandy takes the baton as Wyoming's next strong safety

LARAMIE -- Esaias Gandy is well aware of the lineage at his position on the back end of Wyoming's defense.

Gandy is taking over as the Cowboys’ starting strong safety. His two predecessors? Andrew Wingard, who finished his career as the No. 2 tackler in program history and is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Alijah Halliburton, who led the Mountain West in tackles last season.

“I know I have big shoes to fill, and I’m just ready to go out there and show everybody what I can do,” Gandy said.

Having been in the Cowboys’ program for four years, Gandy also played with former UW safety Marcus Epps, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft who’s now with the Philadelphia Eagles. While Gandy spent last season as Halliburton’s primary backup, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound senior said it's Wingard and Epps who’ve had the biggest impact on him in terms of their preparation.

“I just try to take the same things that they did and I try to do the same thing they did,” Gandy said. “Preparation breeds performance, so I just try to prepare like every day is game day.”