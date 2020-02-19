ESPN draft analyst has a third-round grade on Wyoming's Logan Wilson

LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson’s stock for this year's NFL Draft continues to rise. So much so that one veteran draft analyst believes the former Wyoming linebacker could hear his name called before the first two rounds are over.
Longtime ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said Wednesday he projects Wilson as a third-round pick heading into the league’s annual scouting combine later this month. But Kiper added he wouldn’t be surprised if the Casper native is taken sooner than that.
The three-day draft, which will be held in Las Vegas this year, begins with the first round on April 23. The second and third rounds will be held the next day. The draft will conclude with rounds 4-7 on April 25.
“I’ve got him as the fourth- or fifth-best inside linebacker,” said Kiper, who’s served as the network’s lead draft analyst since 1984. “Late second to third round for Wilson, I believe. I think he’s gone before Day 2 ends.”
Wilson, a four-year starter and three-time captain at UW, just wrapped up one of the most illustrious careers in Cowboys history, finishing fourth in both program and Mountain West history with 421 career tackles. A defensive back during his prep career at Natrona County High School, Wilson also notched 10 career interceptions.
His 105 tackles and four picks as a senior -- the most among all Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers -- earned him various All-American honors, and his production throughout college resulted in invitations to the Senior Bowl and the combine, which will begin Sunday in Indianapolis.
Wilson impressed during the week of Senior Bowl practice to the point that other draft analysts began pegging him as a third-round pick. The combine will give the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Wilson another chance to further increase his stock, something Kiper said he isn’t ruling out.
“I think he’s got a chance with a good workout, and he should test pretty well,” Kiper said.
Kiper ranks Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray, LSU’s Patrick Queen and Oregon’s Troy Dye as his top 3 inside linebacker prospects. He projects Queen (No. 28 overall to the Baltimore Ravens) as the lone first-round draft pick at the position in his latest mock draft released Tuesday while fellow ESPN analyst Todd McShay predicts the Ravens to take a different inside linebacker, Murray, in the first round.
But Wilson’s ability to stay on the field in passing situations makes him as complete as any inside linebacker prospect in the draft. That combined with his consistent production makes Wilson an appealing player for teams at the next level, Kiper said.
“He’s a three-down linebacker. He can run and has good range,” Kiper said. “He was a dominant player for Wyoming throughout his career. You look at what he was able to do, the numbers he was able to put up were staggering in terms of the tackle numbers. In college, sometimes you get credit for tackles where you’re just in the area or you come in late, but to have the numbers he had consistently throughout his career and to remain durable as well and be out there game after game.”
On-field workouts at the combine will begin Feb. 27. Linebackers and defensive linemen are scheduled to work out at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 29.
Wilson’s selection would make four straight years in which a UW player has been drafted. Should he be selected as soon as Kiper and other draft analysts believe he will, Wilson would be the highest-drafted UW player since Josh Allen went No. 7 overall to the Buffalo Bills two years ago.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.