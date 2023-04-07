LARAMIE – No. 17 is getting meaningful quarterback reps at Wyoming again.

Evan Svoboda, who impressively fills the uniform made famous by Josh Allen, has been getting the second-team snaps behind Andrew Peasley during the Cowboys' spring practice.

The change is not a demotion of Jayden Clemons, who climbed his way up the depth chart and backed up Peasley last season, but an audition to see what the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Svoboda is capable of a year after joining the program from Snow College.

“I think Evan Svoboda is making some real progress at the quarterback position,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said after Thursday’s practice. “(Clemons) has been out there competing. We’re staggering our repetition, and a lot of it had to do with the number of repetitions Jayden had last year.

“Evan is a guy we felt like had a real strong arm, but his refinement to play the quarterback position wasn’t there. We’re giving him ample opportunity to grow.”

Redshirt freshman Caden Becker moved from quarterback to defensive end this spring and true freshman quarterback Kaden Anderson is rehabbing a knee injury.

Sophomore Hank Gibbs is not currently in the rotation so Svoboda can get more on-field work.

“There’s going to be competition there, but right now we’re giving quite a bit of work to Andrew, Evan is getting some, then Jayden is getting the rest,” Bohl said. “(Clemons) has been the ultimate team player, along with Hank Gibbs.”

Scott staying at RB

Bohl has also been pleased with Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee, who is competing with Dawaiian McNeely for the starting running back spot.

The Pokes added some depth to the room by making Sam Scott’s move from linebacker to running back permanent. He helped fill in during the Arizona Bowl after Titus Swen was booted from the team and D.Q. James was lost to a knee injury.

Scott, a sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska, had three carries for 11 yards in the overtime loss to Ohio in Tucson, Arizona.

“Sam was really a good running back in high school. My thoughts were that guys who were a good running back can be a good linebacker, which I think he could have been,” Bohl said. “But he’s just much more naturally gifted at running back. He’s got good size, he’s an excellent pass protector, which is quite important in our league.

"Then along with that he’s a big, strong guy, he’s 230-some pounds. He has embraced that change. We’re excited about him. He’s making progress.”

Arizona Bowl starter Jordon Vaughn and LJ Richardson are also getting touches. The coaches also are excited about incoming freshmen Tyler Jacklich and Keany Parks, who will join the competition in the summer.

“It’s going to be important for us to have a stable of running backs. Those guys get dinged up and need to be fresh,” Bohl said. “I also know this: When you get used to all of your fits on defense, this running back runs this way, well, Dawaiian is going to add something, Harrison is going to add something, Sam is going to add something.”

Notable

Bohl said Connor Shay will have a chance to compete with Easton Gibbs, UW’s leading tackler last season, for the starting middle linebacker spot during fall camp. Gibbs, Shae Suiaunoa and Cole DeMarzo are all sitting out this spring to recover from surgeries, which is giving a list of young linebackers opportunities to close the gap. …

Starting cornerback Jakorey Hawkins is also out this spring while recovering from shoulder surgery, but the defensive staff is excited about the development of sophomore Kolbey Taylor and impressed with junior college transfer Tyrecus Davis’ skillset. …

The Pokes also are thin along the offensive line with only seven healthy players participating in Thursday’s practice. Deshawn Woods, the highest-ranked recruit in program history, is focusing on academics and not practicing. Super senior Frank Crum has recently been cleared and should return to the field soon.

Quotable

“We’ll be a run-first football team and those running backs are going to be important. That’s not to say we’re not working on the passing game,” Bohl said. “I want to be real clear. We’re working on the passing game every day.”