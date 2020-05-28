Even if it requires tweaks, Wyoming's Craig Bohl believes full 2020 schedule is 'realistic'

It’s also anyone’s guess as to when teams will actually be allowed to start organized practices. Bohl said three different models (four weeks, six weeks and eight weeks) have been discussed as to how long teams will need to adequately prepare for the season, adding four weeks has been established as the minimum.

That uncertainty has made ongoing discussions about contingency plans necessary should teams not be able to start their seasons in late August or early September as scheduled. Those talks have included playing a shortened season that eliminates non-conference games and moving the season to the spring, but Bohl said an effort to keep the schedule as normal as possible is the top priority among commissioners, coaches and athletic directors he’s joined on calls.

“Some of it comes down to the region of the country, but I believe the needle is moving to opening up the season when you can if the opponents you are playing are in that position as opposed to saying, ‘OK, let’s just not have a non-conference and play conference games,’” Bohl said. “That was bantered around. I don’t think that’s getting much traction right now. I’m confident in saying there’s a strong appetite to starting the season on time if everybody’s ready.”