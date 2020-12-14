Everything Craig Bohl said about the state of Wyoming's football program following 'unacceptable' season

LARAMIE — Wyoming coach Craig Bohl met with the media Monday for an extended exit interview on the 2020 season, one the Cowboys' seventh-year coach called unacceptable.
UW went 2-4 in the pandemic-shortened season and ended it with a 17-9 home loss to Boise State on Saturday in what was the Cowboys' most anemic offensive performance since 2017. It's the first losing season for UW since Bohl's second year at the helm in 2015.
Bohl started with a lengthy opening statement in which he thanked Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, UW President Ed Seidel, athletic director Tom Burman and team doctor Matt Boyer for helping the Cowboys play a season this fall and commended his players' efforts to follow protocols. He also said this year's team underachieved following four straight non-losing seasons.
"And I want to say this, I’m responsible for that," Bohl said.
Bohl, who also noted UW plans to push the start of spring practice back and will hold its spring game May 8, then answered numerous questions about the state of the Cowboys' program. Here's everything Bohl said on a Zoom call that lasted more than 40 minutes:
On if he will evaluate his coaching staff and possibly make any staff changes…
I can tell you this, when you say staff changes, there are always three seasons. There’s the football season, there’s the spring season/recruiting and then there’s hiring season. And so during this time, there’s always coming and going. What is going to be encouraging though is we’re going to be given much more of an opportunity to do a deep dive into some evaluations right now. I mean, we’re not able to leave. I always evaluate every member of our coaching staff, but it’s going to give us time to do much deeper evaluations. So that’s where I’m going to leave it at. As soon as I make a broad-brushed statement, I think that would be a little bit inaccurate. But I can tell you, I’ll have significant conversations with each assistant coach. We’ll have a game plan on what we have to do with those different position groups and what we’ve got to do to get them better. I may not have gotten exactly to what you’re getting to, but that’s about where I’m going to leave it.
On if he’s gotten indications from seniors on whether or not they plan on returning next season now that the NCAA has granted players another year of eligibility in response to the coronavirus pandemic...
Not everybody, but I can tell you a good number of guys. Those are challenging decisions because these guys have a passion for playing college football. But also they have a life that they’re going to move on to, too. They have a career to get started in, but a good portion of these guys have a desire to come back for another year. So that’s going to be important. But when they come back, it’s not going to be business as usual. The accountability bar is going up. The price of poker is going up. And so all the guys that are coming back, we’re going to expect more.
On quarterback Levi Williams posting on social media that he’s received hate mail and “death notes” from people…
Anybody that would go along that line, I’d like to say if you’re going to come at somebody, you come after me. I’m so discouraged. It’s so disappointing. I know we have a great number of fans out there, but sometimes these guys forget this is a college game. Go get after Josh Allen and see how far you go. Josh wasn’t perfect when he was here. And so that’s why I think we’ve really got to be cautious. Don’t poke the bear. And that’s poking the bear. And so that’s disappointing. These guys come to this program and they’re doing everything they can. It’s not like Levi is out there trying to screw up. I was not aware of it. I’m not a social media guy, but that really, really disappoints me. It’s discouraging.
On the possibility of using the transfer portal to add players to next year’s roster...
Typically when you do that, there’s a reason why you go outside your normal recruiting matrix. I think, in the past, we have vetted the guys who have come in with transfers, and the very first thing we look at is where their character is at. We try to do a deep dive on their assessment to see if they’re really going to be a team player that would fit into the word "culture" that we have sometimes overused. There’s more art than science to do that, but we’re going to look at everything within our program and the options that are out there. Like I said, 2021 has started, and that’s part of it. I think we would be making a tragic error, though, if we just got frustrated and said, "OK, we’re going to get in the transfer portal and all of a sudden we’re going to have free agency." A lot of these guys didn’t perform like we wanted them to, and I need to take responsibility for that. And I will. But if their character is right, we’re not going to let guys out of here and then just transfer somebody else in new. We’ve always looked, and I think the guys that have come in have added value. But it’s been a minimal part of our plan, and that will I think stay consistent.
On how UW specifically plans to improve a passing game that’s completed less than 50% of its attempts three straight seasons...
Some of it comes into I really think our offseason work with our quarterbacks and throwing mechanics. That’s got to improve. It’s disappointing that (injured quarterback) Sean (Chambers) is not going to be available for a while to do that again. He’s still in a cast right now. It’s hard for him to work on his mechanics and throw to these other guys. Levi certainly needs to do that. I think we need to get in that (indoor practice facility) like we’ve never been before, take advantage of that and get our receivers in there. And I think schematically we need to take a look at saying how many things can we really do? Are we doing so many different things? Is our playbook a play-action pass? Sprint-out bootlegs? And then we’ve got pro-style, dropback (passes). It’s always been my perspective that if you’re not doing very well, the first thing I’ve got to look at is saying what things can you do well and do a deeper dive into that.
Those are going to be some honest conversations that I’m going to have with our coaching staff because when we run the ball, we’re going to win. And when we can’t run the football — there’s going to be times that you can’t whether somebody has deployed too many guys up front to block them all or whatever — you have to be able to throw the ball. That’s part of our offseason work. We’ve sugarcoated some things on different things and said it’s our protection or it’s receivers, but it ain’t good enough. Period. Those numbers that you say there speak, and we’ve got to correct that. There are some plans that we will do, but it’s going to be a significant undertaking to say does that mean we simplify? Does that mean we look at the quarterbacks that we have and receivers we have and then we change the schematics? And the kind of protection we can do to improve. But there’s no doubt we have to improve. We’re not going to be Air Force, put three backs in the backfield and just run option football. That’s not us. We’re going to run power football, but part of power football is to be able to throw some and effectively. And right now, we’re not doing either.
I want to be clear, you’re not going to get into where Wyoming’s out there in 10 personnel and we’re slinging it 50 times a game and we’re doing bubble screens and vertical routes. No. We will not depart from our footprint of being physical up front, but being ball control does not mean you can’t complete passes. We’ve got to complete passes.
On whether or not he feels UW needs to be more innovative on offense...
It’s always amazing to me, when we score touchdowns, everybody says we opened up the offense. And when we have a bunch of three and outs, we’re conservative. And if you look at the play sheet quite frankly, a lot of times there’s very similar (plays). It’s when they’re working. We really have a lot of elements in our offense. Our problem is the elements we have were not effective enough. At times they were, but they were not effective enough. And so we need to look at the components of our offense, fashion those components and have our players execute what we’re asking them to do. Our play listing is pretty extensive, and sometimes the number of things that we do in practice, we don’t have an opportunity to do in the game. But certainly the number of things we’ve done in the game like … if you look at that offensive performance we had against Boise, that’s abysmal. And I know the (field conditions) had something to do with it. So the first thing we’re going to look at is what things are we doing well because there are some things we’re doing well and then not just tweak but re-engineer some things that are going to fit better with our personnel.
We have to fashion what we do with our players and get a template that’s going to be more effective. Now I think there were times during the year we were an explosive offense. You scored 31 points against Hawaii. We’re doing some things well. We’ve just got to be I think more surgical about what we’re asking our guys to do.
On if three season-ending injuries in as many seasons is making UW reconsider how frequently to use Chambers in the running game going forward...
Without question, he’s got to improve more as a passer. If you look at his numbers and his completion percentage, they’re not exactly where they need to be. That’s going to be a significant point of emphasis. However, in college football, if you take away the quarterback's ability to run, I think you really limit your playbook. If you look at the Missouri game (in 2019) and what he was able to do there, we will not depart from some of those runs. You certainly don’t want to expose him. My alma mater (Nebraska), I think they had their quarterback one game run the ball 27 times. We’re not going to do that. But you will see quarterback runs within our playbook. We just don’t need to do them as heavily. Now the play he got hurt on (against Nevada this season) was a low-risk sprint option down the line. It was a missed block up front. I don’t want to say it was a freak deal because we needed a block. But that was not one of these other designed runs. That was designed to go down the line and pitch it out. So he’s going to run some. Levi will run some. But we’ve got to improve our accuracy and our catching ability to be able to throw it so that we’re not in that position where to move the ball we’ve got to be able to run the quarterback.
On if losing Chambers in the season opener cut down on the playbook...
Oh, significantly. Because you lost your team captain, No. 1. Then you’ve got one quarterback (Williams) that’s got some playing experience. And the other guys are other there quarantined for 21 days, so now you’re looking at some guys that don’t even know how to take a snap. So you go into a game, and now you’re looking at it and saying,”What kind of things can you do?” This year, there were so many things that are going to grind us out and make us better. And some of those opportunities Levi had or was forced to do are going to make him better. So yeah it altered the playbook. But we cannot — and I will not — do this. I will not say we took a step back this year. COVID. Peace. We’re out. Give us a pass. It’s COVID. I want to be real clear: COVID had an impact, and it affected programs in different ways. But for us to minimize our productivity in all three phases? We’ve got to get better. And, like I said, I’m taking responsibility for that.
On if he expects attrition among some of the Cowboys’ younger players…
There are going to be some guys that quite frankly don’t like expectations. And I can tell you this, too: Each guy that’s on this call, to say that you guys are experts in sports, I don’t know If I’d say you’re experts, but you’re pretty damn experienced. And it’s been my experience — and I think you guys might agree with this — that when a player or a team has expectations and they don’t meet those expectations, you go one of two ways. The guys that think everything is just rosy and then the bar gets raised, they spit the bit out and they quit. The guys who recognize, by God, I’m going to look myself in the mirror, look my teammates in the eye and look our coaches in the eye and go, “that’s got to improve,” that’s where you see a groundswell of focus, energy and determination to answer that bell of raising the bar.
I’m not saying I’m the smartest guy out there, but I’m one of the most experienced guys. And that’s been my experience in the past. So 2021 is here, and the bar is getting raised. And I want to just say this to fans out there, that season is coming. I know you weren’t able to be here (in the stadium), but you watched us on TV. But there’s going to be a determined attitude and a focus on getting back to doing the things we need to do, do them better and then being more creative on the things we’re asking our guys to do.
On the status of the players who opted out this season because of medical concerns related to the pandemic...
I have not had any conversations with any of them. When they opted out, they opted out of their athletic activities. They were still students, but I haven’t had one conversation with any of them.
I don’t know (when I’ll talk to them). We’re still under protocol right now, so they’re still opted out. We still have COVID going on, so my assessment is they’re still opted out.
I think this is all uncharted territory. I think there will probably be some honest conversations with them. I’ll just be real frank with you, I’ve coached 38 years and I’ve never been through more of a frustrating time in my whole life. One guy opted out, he already had COVID and then he opted. Now you tell me what the hell does that mean? … I’ve got to be guarded about what I say, but we’re going to move forward. I can just tell you this, we’re going to move forward with a bunch of guys in that locker room that want to put their hand in the dirt and they want to understand where the bar’s at and get better because this season was unacceptable.
On if an underachieving season has reinvigorated him heading into the offseason...
I don’t know if it reinvigorated, but I just told you I’m more frustrated than I ever have been. What you want to see is you want to see your guys go out there and come as close as they can to maxing out to their potential. Your football team, you want to look at that football team and say, “OK, we understand we’re not the '85 Chicago Bears, but by God, how good can we be this year?” So you put some things in there, and then when you don’t meet some expectations, there’s an energy level saying, “By God, we’ve got to be better than that.” Our fans deserve better than that. Our program deserves better than that. But now I can tell you this, what our players don’t deserve is some jackass that makes those kind of comments about Levi Williams. I can tell you what, I don’t know where any of (the threats) came from because I’d go knocking on that guy’s door and whup his butt right now. … That’s a bunch of baloney. That just pisses me off when I hear that.
On the football team’s COVID-19 protocols now that the season is over (players and coaches were tested three times a week during the season as part of the Mountain West’s testing partnership with Quest Diagnostics)…
It will change. And I do want to make a comment on this. We did a testing procedure with Quest Diagnostics, and they were rock stars. We got tested three times a week. We always got our results back. That’s going to change. We’ll go into the university protocol. They will be tested. Classes start on, I don’t know, I think the 25th of January, so our guys do have an opportunity to go home and be with their families. Some of them were going to stay here. I think some of them may stay here the whole time. Some of them are going to come back. But that’s going to change, and there will be a protocol to make sure that our guys are here. But I can tell you we had great buy-in, our guys stayed all summer, and then our conference cancels the doggone season. So I’m a good guy, and I let them all go home. So they all go home. And then we’ve got guys coming back at different times because they had issues and this and that. And then we’ve got quarantines. It was a mess. I don’t want to go through it again.
On when UW will start spring practice...
I’ve got a date. I don’t have it in front of me, but we have a master calendar with all of our weeks from winter conditioning to spring football. It’s going to start I think, I don’t know, the first part of April or the second week of April. We’re going to plan on doing five weeks of spring ball and then have that game on the date that I said. And we’re in hopes at that time that we can operate in more a traditional mode and that it’s going to be a safer mode for our guys, i.e., with meetings and practice. We had a plan and we answered the bell (this season). Did that plan hinder our performance and who we are? To a certain degree, yeah. We’re a developmental program, which is why we’re moving everything back. I got so damn excited this morning. I saw all those planes going out, FedEx and UPS, that vaccines are coming. I’m in hopes that we’re going to have some sense of normalcy.
On the status of suspended defensive linemen Victor Jones and Cameron Smith heading into the offseason...
I can tell you, you’re probably going to get a statement either today or tomorrow. It’ll have some guardrails on it concerning those two guys.
Closing statement...
I hope you can appreciate my frankness with where we’re at and where we’re going to go. I also understand words can just be words. You’ve got to put them into action, but three’s a burning desire in my heart when we’ve underachieved, and those things are hard. For us to (say we) have completely a plan on everything that needs to be fixed right now, that’d be less than honest. But we’re going to have some time to get it fixed. I do believe we’ve got a core group of guys I’ve already met with that have a deep desire to get better this next year, and we’ve got to give them a plan. We’re in hopes that I guess between what’s going to happen with COVID, potential vaccines and everything else that we give our players an opportunity to do what we can.
Here’s where we’re at. I told Tom Burman when we first got here that we’re going to be a developmental program. We’re not going to have the shiny top recruits. And so to do that, we have to have a plan to have the resources in place to get them better. And that means offseason conditioning, that means strength and conditioning, that means nutrition, that means the training table, that means grinding things out in spring ball, that means summer conditioning. That’s been our secret. And team cohesiveness, chemistry and culture has been our secret. And if you look at everything that COVID has done, it has forced everybody to operate in a different silo. Our guys in the training table, that used to be one of our favorite things. Our coaches would go in there, and we’d eat and sit down with our players and see them a couple times a day. Now our guys go in there, get a little box and they walk out and have to stand 6 feet apart. We’ve got meetings everywhere else. I can’t even talk to our damn guys at a damn pregame meal because we’re worried about COVID and our guys are 15 feet apart. So all the things that have been really helpful for us, you throw that (stuff) right out the window.
So that’s why I’m just saying we’re putting a stake in the ground on 2021. We’re recalibrating some stuff. We don’t have rose-colored glasses on. It’s going to give us a chance to get better. You keep on critiquing us. Keep on writing. I’m cool with that. But by God, I’m so damn glad 2021 is here and I hope you guys are, too.
