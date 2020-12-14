Everything Craig Bohl said about the state of Wyoming's football program following 'unacceptable' season

Without question, he’s got to improve more as a passer. If you look at his numbers and his completion percentage, they’re not exactly where they need to be. That’s going to be a significant point of emphasis. However, in college football, if you take away the quarterback's ability to run, I think you really limit your playbook. If you look at the Missouri game (in 2019) and what he was able to do there, we will not depart from some of those runs. You certainly don’t want to expose him. My alma mater (Nebraska), I think they had their quarterback one game run the ball 27 times. We’re not going to do that. But you will see quarterback runs within our playbook. We just don’t need to do them as heavily. Now the play he got hurt on (against Nevada this season) was a low-risk sprint option down the line. It was a missed block up front. I don’t want to say it was a freak deal because we needed a block. But that was not one of these other designed runs. That was designed to go down the line and pitch it out. So he’s going to run some. Levi will run some. But we’ve got to improve our accuracy and our catching ability to be able to throw it so that we’re not in that position where to move the ball we’ve got to be able to run the quarterback.