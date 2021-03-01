Everything Tim Polasek said about taking over as Wyoming's offensive coordinator, reuniting with Craig Bohl

He made it real clear that maybe in the last couple of years, (Wyoming) had just come up short of the standard and the goals in some areas. We talked specially about a couple of areas that I’m not comfortable sharing, but it’s real clear to me what Coach's vision is. The one thing I’m really comfortable with now, being 41 compared to 33 years old, is you get a better feel for what you’re philosophy is and how you want to move the ball. And some of those things are going to be put in place right away, but the other part of that is learning about who is the second and third tight end? It’s about learning what can we get out of the running back group as a total? What can we get from the receivers? What do they do well? Because I do believe that our system needs to be flexible enough to leverage the athletes and the playmakers within it. Specially, I tried to make it pretty clear my idea would be to leverage anybody and everybody that can help us in the run game. We would try our darnedest, and it starts with Derek and (tight ends coach) Shannon (Moore) and myself in game planning to run into good numbers and create good angles. And we do that with formations, shift changes and motions. And so we talked a little bit about that. But the one thing I think was easy about talking with Coach is that I think he knows where I stand. And it all starts with being tough, Cowboy tough. To me, the whole offense needs to be physical. If you’re an uncovered guy, we need to go hit people. And if your guys moves or drops, well then we need to go reinforce the pocket. And so within everything that we’re doing, there’s going to be a physicality about what we’re doing. And then it’s just about leveraging our playmakers the best way we can. And then I think something that doesn’t get talked about enough is we need to bend this thing around whoever our quarterback is. Find out what Sean (Chambers), what Levi (Williams) and what these guys do well and then do it over and over again. I’ve always used the analogy, it’s tough playing a blind tee shot in golf. But the second time, it ain’t that bad. So we’ve got to give these quarterbacks multiple times to see the field so they can functionally get through progressions.