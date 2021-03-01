Everything Tim Polasek said about taking over as Wyoming's offensive coordinator, reuniting with Craig Bohl

LARAMIE -- There will be a new play caller for Wyoming's offense next football season.
Or as UW coach Craig Bohl put it, "There's a new sheriff in town."
And Monday, for the first time since Tim Polasek was hired early last month to replace Bohl's longtime offensive coordinator, Brent Vigen, Polasek talked publicly about his new gig. After thanking Bohl, his wife, Jill, and his former coaches and players at Iowa (where he spent the last four seasons as the Hawkeyes' offensive line coach), Polasek discussed what to expect from his offense, UW's much-maligned passing game, reuniting with Bohl after also coaching under him at NDSU and more.
Here's everything Polasek said about those topics during his introductory Zoom call with local media members:
Opening statement...
Right now, our primary focus has been on terminology and scheme within the system that’s already in place. We’re trying like heck to do everything we can to keep terminology the same so our guys can play fast, aggressive and confident within the confines of our system. The guys have been phenomenal sharing their thoughts on the past, but quite frankly, we’re more focused on moving forward and trying to get this thing to where we can be an explosive offense that takes advantage of all 53 yards width-wise. And then we’ve got to be dominant on the midline. It’d kind of one of those things, as fans watch the game, they kind of just see a play that’s in the corner compared to a play that’s outside. We want to leverage (receivers coach) Mike’s (Grant) group in the run game, we want to leverage (running back coach) Gordie’s (Haug) group in the run game, and that all starts up with the guys up front, including Shannon Moore’s guys with the tight ends, who often times in the run game get overlooked. But right now, we’re trying to get to know the kids as people and as students. That’s first. And then second, we’re trying to do a good job of getting to know them as athletes. We’re doing everything we can in the mornings to evaluate their movement skills and their ability.
On if coaching the offensive line for the first time at Iowa helps him better understand every position within the offense...
Protection-wise, I feel like four years ago I was at the infant stages. I have a great deal of experience now. And that’s probably been the one thing that’s been really good about … (offensive line coach) Derek (Frazier) and I have been able to just start to communicate. Iowa was very much NFL concepts as far as protections and very multiple in protections. I don’t see us being that multiple here. But Derek has been able to share what he had with the Jets and then his time with Pat Hill (at Fresno State), so we’ve been on the same page there. That would be the first thing I’d say. And then the second thing I would say is just my appreciation for that group. I’ve often said this: If we had more guys that were o-line type of guys, for the betterment of everybody else, I think the world would be a better place. I’ve really enjoyed learning about their respect level for the group and for the team and doing everything they can to make everybody else’s job easier. Those are a couple things I would comment on. Those kids, there hasn’t been a day that hasn’t gotten by that I haven’t thought about that group that I left because those are the bonds that you create with that kind of position group. It’s a little bit easier to develop that relationship there as long as there’s a respect level and a trust.
On why getting to know his players personally is so important...
We’re going to go out there, and we’re going to challenge these guys. I don’t like necessarily using the word demand, but it’s a hell of a lot better than demeaning, right? And so in order to coach these guys and have a standard of excellence, I think you’ve got to know those guys as people. One kid might respond a certain way to aggressive coaching, and another guy might respond a little bit better if you’re talking to him outside of the group. So I think it’s very important, and we’re just getting started. This is going to take time. And that’s one of the things that’s exciting about a new job. At the same time, it’s one of those things that takes a great deal of work and effort.
And I think that’s a two-way street. I think the kids have got to learn that I’m a different guy than Brent Vigen. I’m going to be a guy that believes in coaching it right now. We need to be proactive in making corrections and critiquing actions of kids and not necessarily attacking the person. But I think that has to happen. We’ve got to go. I do think that’s an important element. They’re the foundation of the program. Ever since I’ve been around Coach Bohl in 2006, we want to be player-led. If you're going to know what you can get out of each and every guy, you’ve got to know where they’re from, what really drives them, what makes them tick. It’s been good so far, but it’s handshakes in the weight room and it’s high fives on the field when they’re working out. So we’re still in the process of doing that.
On the nature of his conversations with Bohl during the hiring process regarding what Bohl wants the offense to look like going forward...
He made it real clear that maybe in the last couple of years, (Wyoming) had just come up short of the standard and the goals in some areas. We talked specially about a couple of areas that I’m not comfortable sharing, but it’s real clear to me what Coach's vision is. The one thing I’m really comfortable with now, being 41 compared to 33 years old, is you get a better feel for what you’re philosophy is and how you want to move the ball. And some of those things are going to be put in place right away, but the other part of that is learning about who is the second and third tight end? It’s about learning what can we get out of the running back group as a total? What can we get from the receivers? What do they do well? Because I do believe that our system needs to be flexible enough to leverage the athletes and the playmakers within it. Specially, I tried to make it pretty clear my idea would be to leverage anybody and everybody that can help us in the run game. We would try our darnedest, and it starts with Derek and (tight ends coach) Shannon (Moore) and myself in game planning to run into good numbers and create good angles. And we do that with formations, shift changes and motions. And so we talked a little bit about that. But the one thing I think was easy about talking with Coach is that I think he knows where I stand. And it all starts with being tough, Cowboy tough. To me, the whole offense needs to be physical. If you’re an uncovered guy, we need to go hit people. And if your guys moves or drops, well then we need to go reinforce the pocket. And so within everything that we’re doing, there’s going to be a physicality about what we’re doing. And then it’s just about leveraging our playmakers the best way we can. And then I think something that doesn’t get talked about enough is we need to bend this thing around whoever our quarterback is. Find out what Sean (Chambers), what Levi (Williams) and what these guys do well and then do it over and over again. I’ve always used the analogy, it’s tough playing a blind tee shot in golf. But the second time, it ain’t that bad. So we’ve got to give these quarterbacks multiple times to see the field so they can functionally get through progressions.
On his initial impressions of Chambers and Williams...
I think solid. I’m excited to work with them. I’m not discouraged at all. I think Sean being hurt last year, man, I wish I was looking at tape of a guy that was one year older from 2019. And then Levi, to me, as an offense, we didn’t hit -- and I know where Brent was, so I can comment on this -- we didn’t hit our goals and we didn’t hit our standards. But you know what he did get? He got valuable experience, and he’s got film that he can learn from. And rather than focusing on the past and what we did or didn’t go, we’re just focused on moving forward. I think they both have great ability when I watch them move around. Levi’s a big kid that can move. Sean has, I’m not going to draw comparisons, but he has kind of that it-factor that I saw in Carson Wentz and that coach speaks so highly about with Josh Allen. I see a little bit of (former Northern Illinois QB) Jordan Lynch in him. Just kind of how he maneuvers in the weight room and with his teammates. And I think that means as much as having big arm talent or being able to run the ball efficiently. I don’t know if I answered your question in a great deal of detail, but I do like their overall makeup and I like their skill sets so far.
On the fixes and his expectations for a passing game that's finished in the bottom 10 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in efficiency three years running...
Again, we’re not focused on fixing anything or what we were doing in the past. I just know if we’re able to run the ball the way that we have and the way that we want to, that should create some shots whether it’s in the second cover zone of 10 or 12 yards or more. And then it should create some shots in that third (deep) level that we’ve got to be able to take advantage of. And again, that all starts with protection. I think what we’re real focused on right now and what I am confident in saying is we’ve married up where we think we’re going to be good in the run game and made the protection more firm and more solid to give those guys (QBs) a chance to really set their feet and set the pocket a little bit better and use our hardball play-actions. Try to leverage the run game and marry that up with the pass game first and foremost. If we’ve got to drop back and throw the ball the way the Green Bay Packers do it 45 times, that ain’t going to go well for us. That’s not what we want to be up front, and it’s not what we want to be in the pass game. We want to start with the run game, build it from play-action and run action and then kind of do what you’ve got to do on third-and-7 plus. And I hope like hell we can eliminate third-and-long all together.
On the use of empty sets during his time as the play caller at NDSU and whether those will be implemented at UW...
I don’t want to give anything away. I’ll say this, and everybody knows: There’s got to be an element of option football, there’s got to be an element of empty and there’s got to be an element of your overall personality that’s got to show up. When we were at NDSU, we were fortunate to be piggybacking off what Coach Bohl had built. Then what (former NDSU coach) Chris Kleiman’s vision was. We were fortunate. We had some good quarterbacks, and we had some pieces there. But we’re going to be predictably unpredictable as Coach likes to say. And we’re going to make people defend all of our personnel groupings, all of our formations and the whole 53.
In my mind, that’s what I keep coming back to. Run game and pass game, we’ve got to be able to take advantage of the 53 yards of width and make people understand that we are going to create angles and leverage in the run game to take advantage of those things. Looking back on things in ‘14, it was interesting. Carson Wentz had broke his wrist and he missed eight games. And it was kind of interesting. We went back to our basics when (backup QB) Easton Stick went in there, and we averaged five more points per game with him than we did with Carson. And I think a big part of that was getting back to the run game and play-action. Run game and play-action. And then spreading people out.
On the appeal of coaching under Bohl again...
I really believe this. Coach’s vision in 2006, 07 and 08 (at NDSU) was like we were building something. We were getting ready to be playoff-eligible. We were working through having some D-II kids, and there were some wonderful moments. Some of the best moments of my coaching career were in those years. Beating some MAC schools. Having some real dogfights with South Dakota State. But then we hit this patch in 2009 where we were transitioning to being playoff-eligible, and we learned real fast we had to get through this school, Northern Iowa. And we weren’t there necessarily physically, and we weren’t there with how the guys looked. And I remember distinctly -- and this means so much to me because it’s helped shape me -- in 2009 we had a rough year. We had a bunch of injuries. All the excuses coaches would want to use, it happened to us. We lost a bunch of tight games, and I remember with conviction ... I’d never seen a coach talk so clearly about a vision for how we were going to practice, how we were going to walk around the facility and how we were going to recruit. And from that time, I remember saying, "Man we’re going to win the national title." I didn’t know if it was going to be ‘10 or ‘11 or ‘12. But, man, I remember taking notes and going, "Oh my God, this is the key. This is the key to my career. Somehow this is going to mean something." And so from that standpoint, the clear vision, the concise plan and how to get the job done whether it’s double-repping or how you’re going to recruit and being methodical. Coach says this all the time, we’ve got to go out and harvest our crops. Well he’s talking about getting into eight schools and not taking time for a 20-minute nap. I still recruited at Iowas like a Division-III coach. Get into as many places as possible. Turn over as many stones as possible. I crave that individually. Then, on top of that, I’m not going to tell you the specifics, but me and Coach share the same hobbies and interests away from the field, which is far, few and in between for me. But I know what I like away from the field and away from the players, and I’ve always appreciated sharing time with Coach doing those things.
