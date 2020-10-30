Everything to get you ready for Wyoming's game against Hawaii

Wyoming will be back in War Memorial Stadium on Friday for its home opener against Hawaii. Need to catch up on all our preview content? Take a look below.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter with coverage from @DavisEPotter and @PokesAuthority during the game. Refresh our in-game updates throughout the day to stay up to speed.

Afterward, head to PokesAuthority.com, then pick up a copy of the Star-Tribune for all your postgame needs.

Kickoff: 7:45 p.m.

TV: FS1

Game preview:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}