Everything to get you ready for Wyoming's game against Hawaii
UW FOOTBALL

Everything to get you ready for Wyoming's game against Hawaii

UW vs Nevada
Courtesy, University of Wyoming Athletics

Wyoming will be back in War Memorial Stadium on Friday for its home opener against Hawaii. Need to catch up on all our preview content? Take a look below.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter with coverage from @DavisEPotter and @PokesAuthority during the game. Refresh our in-game updates throughout the day to stay up to speed.

Afterward, head to PokesAuthority.com, then pick up a copy of the Star-Tribune for all your postgame needs.

Kickoff: 7:45 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: Wyoming affiliate

Game preview:

Wyoming hopes the elements will come into play against the Warriors

The Other Side:

Q&A with Hawaii beat writer Stephen Tsai

Crunching numbers:

What are some telling statistics heading into Wyoming's home opener?

Storylines:

What to watch for in Wyoming's second game of the season

Key players:

Which four players could determine the outcome of Friday's game?

Follow University of Wyoming athletics reporter Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter

Tags

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

