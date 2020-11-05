 Skip to main content
Everything to get you ready for Wyoming's game at Colorado State
UW FOOTBALL

Everything to get you ready for Wyoming's game at Colorado State

Border War

Wyoming players prepare to take the field for their game against Colorado State on Oct. 26, 2018, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. UW and CSU will renew the Border War rivalry Thursday.

 File, Star-Tribune

Wyoming will hit the road Thursday for the 112th rendition of the Border War with Colorado State. Need to catch up on all our preview content? Take a look below.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter with coverage from Wyoming athletics beat writer @DavisEPotter and @PokesAuthority during the game. Afterward, head to PokesAuthority.com, then pick up a copy of the Star-Tribune for all your postgame needs.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: Wyoming affiliate

Game preview:

Wyoming out to keep streaking in new-look Border War

The Other Side:

Q&A with Colorado State beat writer Kevin Lytle

Crunching numbers:

What are some telling statistics heading into Wyoming's game against CSU?

Storylines:

What to watch for in Wyoming's third game of the season

Key players:

Which four players could determine the outcome of Thursday's game?

Follow University of Wyoming athletics reporter Davis Potter on Twitter @DavisEPotter

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

