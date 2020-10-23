 Skip to main content
Everything to get you ready for Wyoming's game at Nevada
UW FOOTBALL

UW Stock

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl leads the football team into War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Sept. 29, 2019, before the Cowboys' game against UNLV. UW will open the 2020 season Saturday at Nevada.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Wyoming will open its conference-only season with a trip to Nevada on Saturday. Need to catch up on all our preview content? Take a look below.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter with coverage from @PokesAuthority and @DavisEPotter during the game. Refresh our in-game updates throughout the day to stay up to speed.

Afterward, head to PokesAuthority.com, then pick up a copy of the Star-Tribune for all your postgame needs.

Game preview:

After an extended wait, Wyoming starts unique season with a unique opener

The Other Side:

Q&A with Nevada beat writer Duke Ritenhouse

Crunching numbers:

What are some telling statistics heading into Wyoming's opener?

Storylines:

What to watch for in Wyoming's first game of the season

Key players:

Which four players could determine the outcome to Saturday's game?

Follow University of Wyoming athletics reporter Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91

Tags

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

