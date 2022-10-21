Ex-Utah State QB Andrew Peasley looking to lead Wyoming to win over the Aggies

LARAMIE – Fort Bridger would have been an appropriate way station for Andrew Peasley and Levi Williams to exchange information as they set out to discover new football frontiers.

Peasley entered the portal first after spending four years as a backup at Utah State. Williams added his name to the available-for-transfer list after collecting most valuable player honors in Wyoming’s victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The two seasoned Mountain West quarterbacks will be on opposite sidelines when the Cowboys (4-3, 2-1) play the Aggies (3-4, 2-1) for the Jim Bridger Trophy on Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium (7:45 p.m., FS2).

Peasley called Williams to pick his brain before replacing him as UW’s starter this season.

“His situation was his situation. He needed to find somewhere else, just kind of like I did at Utah State,” Peasley said of the conversation. “He said a lot of good things. He said the players here are good people and the coaches are good people. I took that advice, and he was right.”

The intra-divisional transfers walked into completely different situations in January.

The Pokes needed a new signal caller with Sean Chambers also transferring to Montana State and new leadership with Xazavian Valladay, Keegan Cryder, Chad Muma and Garrett Crall moving on.

Peasley won the job and was voted a team captain at UW.

Through seven games this season, Peasley has completed 53.8% of his passes for 1,005 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He is also the team’s second-leading rusher behind Titus Swen with 234 net yards.

“I mean, I cried when the kid told me he was leaving,” Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said of Peasley. “I love the kid and love what he brought to our table, and wish him nothing but the best. On Saturday, we’re going to try to make him really uncomfortable.”

Williams would have been the clear-cut starter for the Cowboys had he returned. Instead, he opted to compete for a spot behind super senior Logan Bonner while joining his fiancé, Aggies volleyball player Tatum Stall, in Logan.

Bonner suffered a season-ending injury last month against UNLV. During Utah State’s 17-13 over Colorado State a week ago, new starter Cooper Legas (concussion) and Williams (ankle) were knocked out of the game.

“I was really close with all the quarterbacks,” Peasley said of his former teammates. “I was roommates with Cooper Legas since 2019. Logan is a great dude. I feel bad for his injury. Coop went down last game, so I don’t know who or what they’re doing at the quarterback position. Then obviously they have Levi, too, from the first college trade.

“I’m excited to just say what’s up to them and know they’re doing good and knowing this week Wyoming needs a W.”

Legas, who led the Aggies to a win over Oregon State in last year’s L.A. Bowl after Bonner went down, has completed 63.9% of his passes for 528 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions in five appearances this season.

Williams is just 4-for-15 passing (26.7%) for 27 yards in five brief appearances.

True freshman Bishop Davenport ran for a touchdown to secure Utah State’s victory in Fort Collins and has been getting first-team reps.

“I don’t know that it complicates much,” UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said of not knowing which quarterback to prepare for. “They have a system that they run that has kind of held through from when Bonner got hurt to when Cooper is the quarterback to now. The difference between Bonner and where they’re at the last couple games is there’s a little bit more emphasis on quarterback run game, which is natural considering the guys they’re playing with now compared to what Bonner was.”

If Peasley had stayed in Logan and stayed healthy, given all of the injuries, he would likely be starting for the Aggies on Saturday.

“I haven’t thought about that,” Peasley said. “We’re doing pretty well, and I feel like I’m in a pretty good leadership spot with this team. People trust me. I’m happy to be in Wyoming and to be able to showcase what I can do.”

Williams completed 60% of his passes for 990 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the Cowboys last season. He also rushed for 482 yards and five touchdowns.

During the 44-17 win at Utah State, Williams finished 12-for-15 passing for 242 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Peasley relieved Bonner when the outcome of the game had already been decided and was intercepted by safety Isaac White.

Then the Pokes celebrated with the Bridger Rifle while the Aggies regrouped and went on to win the MW.

“Obviously, Levi going to Utah State is a huge one and then Peasley coming here,” UW defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said. “The rivalry has definitely grown a lot over the years. Having Peasley’s point of view on it now and him being our guy at quarterback, it’s definitely going to be a fun one.”